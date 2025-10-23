



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is currently participating in Exercise Ocean Sky 2025, a large-scale multinational air combat drill hosted by the Spanish Air Force at Gando Air Base in Spain. The exercise is being conducted from 20 to 31 October 2025, with several friendly nations taking part.





According to an IAF post on X, the primary objective of the exercise is to foster mutual learning and interoperability, enhance air combat proficiency, and strengthen defence cooperation among participating nations. The event provides a valuable opportunity for IAF pilots and personnel to train alongside their international counterparts in a complex and dynamic operational environment.





This development follows the IAF’s recent enhancement of its airlift and operational capabilities through the induction of 16 Airbus C-295 military transport aircraft. Indian Ambassador to Spain, Dinesh K Patnaik, along with senior IAF officials, had received the final aircraft at the Airbus Defence and Space facility in Seville on 3 August 2025.





The Indian Embassy in Spain confirmed that the delivery was completed two months ahead of schedule, marking a significant milestone in India’s defence modernisation efforts.





The Airbus C-295 is a versatile and robust tactical transport aircraft designed to perform a wide range of missions. Its operational roles include troop and cargo transport, maritime patrol, surveillance and reconnaissance, signals intelligence, and medical evacuation, among others.





The aircraft is also capable of armed support, VIP transport, and aerial firefighting operations. With over 300 units contracted worldwide, the C-295 has established a global reputation for reliability and multi-role performance.





India’s procurement of 56 C-295 aircraft under a USD 2.5 billion agreement with Airbus Spain represents a landmark initiative in bilateral defence cooperation. Notably, 40 of these aircraft will be manufactured in India by Tata Advanced Systems, marking the first ‘Make in India’ project in the defence aviation sector.





The first C-295 was formally handed over to the Government of India in September 2023, during a ceremony presided over by Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari at Seville, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. The successful completion of deliveries within schedule underscores the growing synergy between India and Spain in advanced defence manufacturing and aerospace technology.





