



The Indian Coast Guard commissioned ICGS Akshar, the second vessel in the Adamya-class Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) series, at Karaikal, Puducherry on October 4, 2025.





The ceremony was held in the presence of senior dignitaries, with the vessel commissioned by Dipti Mohil Chawla, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Defence. Additional Director General Donny Michael, Coast Guard Commander, Eastern Seaboard, also attended the event, underlining the ship’s strategic importance for maritime operations along the East Coast.





Built and designed by Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), ICGS Akshar represents a major achievement in India’s indigenous shipbuilding under the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives. The 51-meter vessel incorporates over 60% indigenous content, showcasing India’s capability to design, construct, and equip high-performance patrol platforms for coastal defence and law enforcement missions.





Displacing approximately 320 tons, ICGS Akshar is powered by two diesel engines delivering 3,000 kW each, allowing the vessel to achieve a top speed of 27 knots. The ship features an operational endurance of 1,500 nautical miles at an economical cruising speed, ensuring extended deployment capabilities for sustained patrolling and surveillance missions across India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).





A highlight of the vessel’s design is the integration of indigenously developed Controllable Pitch Propellers (CPP) and gearboxes, enhancing propulsion efficiency, maneuverability, and flexibility during diverse maritime operations. These systems empower the vessel with quick response capability even under high sea states, a crucial requirement for search and rescue (SAR) and anti-smuggling missions.





For combat readiness, ICGS Akshar is equipped with a 30 mm CRN-91 naval gun as the primary armament and two 12.7 mm Stabilised Remote-Controlled Guns (SRCG). These are integrated with advanced fire-control systems, enabling precise targeting and engagement against surface threats. The combination of armament ensures the ship’s effectiveness in coastal defence and interdiction roles.





To supplement operational efficiency, Akshar features an array of state-of-the-art onboard systems including an Integrated Bridge System (IBS), Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS), and Automated Power Management System (APMS). These technologies ensure seamless coordination between propulsion, navigation, and weapon systems, significantly reducing crew workload and enhancing automation.





ICGS Akshar will operate from Karaikal under the administrative and operational command of the Commander Coast Guard Region (East) through Coast Guard District Headquarters No. 13. The vessel is assigned for routine surveillance missions, pollution response, maritime law enforcement, and extended coastal security patrols. Its deployment enhances India’s maritime vigilance in the Eastern Seaboard and adjoining areas of the Bay of Bengal.





The name “Akshar”, meaning “Imperishable,” embodies the Indian Coast Guard’s enduring dedication to safeguarding India’s maritime frontiers. The vessel’s induction reflects the Coast Guard’s expanding fleet modernisation program aimed at protecting national maritime interests, ensuring the safety of seafarers, and maintaining clean and secure seas across India’s vast maritime zones.





Agencies







