



Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri held comprehensive discussions with senior Brazilian officials on expanding energy cooperation and Indian investments in Brazil’s oil and gas sector.





The meeting took place during a dinner hosted by the Ambassador of Brazil to India, Kenneth H. da Nobrega, and attended by Celso Luiz Nunes Amorim, Special Advisor to the President of Brazil, along with other senior government representatives.





The dialogue focused on strengthening the Strategic Partnership between India and Brazil under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Both sides reviewed ongoing collaborations and sought new avenues for cooperation, particularly in the areas of hydrocarbons, energy transition, and renewable technologies.





Minister Puri emphasised India’s interest in investing in Brazil’s oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) sector. The discussion also touched upon energy transition strategies, the production and use of biofuels, and crucial joint initiatives in ethanol blending — an area of growing importance in India’s clean fuel drive. The exchanges further explored the integration of best practices between the two countries’ centres of excellence in the energy domain.





Drawing on his diplomatic experience as India’s Ambassador to Brazil from 2006 to 2008, Hardeep Puri recalled his long-standing association with Brazil during President Lula da Silva’s first tenure. He noted the warmth of India-Brazil ties that have evolved over the years, particularly in trade, energy cooperation, and climate-related initiatives.





The meeting took place against a backdrop of global discussions on sustainable energy and climate action, with Brazil set to host the 2025 COP30 summit in Belém. Recently, COP30 President-designate and former Brazilian Ambassador to India, Andre Aranha Corrêa do Lago, highlighted India’s indispensable role in global climate negotiations.





He described India as a unique actor — simultaneously an industrially advanced and developing economy — whose actions and policies significantly influence global climate strategies.





India and Brazil share a long-standing partnership under several multilateral frameworks, including BRICS and the International Solar Alliance. The renewed focus on energy transition, biofuels, and oil investments reflects both nations’ commitment to advancing clean energy while ensuring energy security through diversified sources of cooperation.





Based On ANI Report







