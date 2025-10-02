

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the Defence Accounts Department (DAD) for its pivotal role in maintaining fiscal discipline and supporting the armed forces. Speaking at an event to mark the 278th foundation day of the DAD, Singh highlighted its silent yet crucial contribution to India’s military readiness, especially during Operation Sindoor, where timely management of financial resources was key to ensuring war preparedness.





While the world witnessed the courage and determination of India’s armed forces during Operation Sindoor, Singh underscored that the DAD’s behind-the-scenes efforts ensured smooth financial flows. The department provided the backbone for efficient resource utilization, enabling the military to focus on operations without compromises in logistics and readiness.





The minister described the DAD as more than an accounting body, calling it the financial backbone of the Indian defence establishment. By ensuring fiscal prudence, transparency, and timely allocation of resources, the department plays an indispensable role in maintaining the operational efficiency of the armed forces. He emphasized that this financial discipline directly strengthens India’s ability to respond with agility in times of conflict.





Singh likened the department to an “invisible bridge” connecting finance and the military. He pointed out that the smooth functioning of the nation’s economic and defence structures relies on the work of the DAD. Behind every soldier’s valour, he noted, lies the unseen but decisive role of financial administrators who guarantee stability and efficiency in funding critical defence needs.





Reiterating the importance of strong financial systems, Singh described finance as the lifeblood of governance. He argued that the strength of a nation is inseparable from the robustness of its financial foundation. In this context, the DAD’s consistent ability to balance fiscal prudence with the demands of national security was praised as a model of institutional efficiency.





Referring to current performance, the Defence Minister acknowledged that as of September 30, 50 percent of the defence capital budget expenditure had already been booked. This timely and effective utilisation of resources reflects the DAD’s professionalism and its capacity to ensure that critical defence procurement and modernisation projects remain on track.





Finally, Singh paid tribute to the department’s historic legacy, noting that since its inception it has remained a silent enabler of India’s defence system. Across wars, crises, and periods of rapid military modernisation, the DAD has safeguarded financial accountability, combining fiscal transparency with the strategic needs of a powerful and agile defence apparatus.





Based On PTI Report







