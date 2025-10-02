



India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program has moved into a decisive stage, with multiple private and public sector defence firms competing to become long-term partners in developing the country’s first fifth-generation stealth fighter.





The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is spearheading the project. To ensure smooth execution, ADA has invited bids for the creation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), which will serve as the primary industry structure for co-developing, prototyping, and eventually manufacturing the aircraft.





Strategic Industry Partnerships





The competition has drawn interest from a wide spectrum of Indian defence players. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), with its longstanding experience in military aviation production, has paired with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to strengthen its bid.





Other major contenders include TATA Advanced Systems with its track record in aerospace structures, Adani Defence focusing on advanced manufacturing, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) with avionics and electronic warfare capabilities, Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) specialising in ground handling and support systems, and Kalyani Strategic Systems, known for high-end metallurgy and precision components.





Collectively, these firms highlight India’s push to involve the private sector in major defence programs, breaking from a past dominated by public sector undertakings.





Aircraft Design And Features





The AMCA is envisioned as a twin-engine multirole fighter built for frontline offensive and defensive missions. Its stealth-oriented design includes internal weapons bays to minimise radar cross-section, advanced materials optimised for low observability, and a sleek aerodynamic profile.





Beyond stealth, the jet will incorporate advanced avionics, network-centric warfare capability, and sensor fusion to significantly improve situational awareness. Another defining attribute is its planned supercruise capability, allowing it to maintain supersonic speeds without afterburner use, an essential requirement for next-generation air dominance.





Development Roadmap





The Indian government has sanctioned ₹15,000 crore for the prototype phase. This funding will cover the development and testing of five prototypes to validate stealth design, aerodynamics, systems integration, and mission performance. According to the program schedule, the first prototype is expected to roll out before 2028, with the maiden flight planned in the same timeframe. Serial production and induction into the Indian Air Force (IAF) are projected for 2034–35, aligning with the IAF’s need for advanced replacements to its ageing aircraft fleet.





Engine Challenges





Powering the AMCA remains a critical challenge. The initial versions will rely on the proven GE F414 engine, already chosen for the TEJAS MK-2 fighter, but this powerplant offers limited growth potential. Recognising the long-term importance of engine self-reliance, India is in discussions with global players for a joint venture to co-develop a more powerful indigenous turbofan engine rated in the 110–120 kN class. A domestic solution would not only reduce strategic vulnerability from imports but also reinforce India’s aerospace industrial base.





Private Sector Role In Execution





For decades, HAL has been the primary entity responsible for fighter jet manufacturing in India. However, the AMCA project represents a new approach, where private companies are expected to share equal responsibility from design to production. This model is intended to inject efficiency, specialised expertise, and global best practices into what is arguably India’s most ambitious aerospace program. Firms like TATA and Adani bring modern industrial ecosystems that could help streamline supply chains, while BEL’s electronics expertise may integrate seamlessly with ADA’s avionics research.





Long-Term Implications





The success of the AMCA will be a litmus test for India’s broader vision of defence self-reliance under Atmanirbhar Bharat. If private firms prove effective partners, it could permanently change the country’s defence industrial landscape by reducing HAL’s near-monopoly, opening opportunities for high-technology exports, and creating a resilient ecosystem capable of competing with global fifth-generation fighter programs.





Conversely, delays in execution or coordination challenges between ADA, HAL, and private players may risk pushing timelines further, at a time when India faces rapidly advancing air dominance challenges from China’s J-20 and Pakistan’s planned stealth acquisitions.





