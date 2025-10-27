



Direct flights between India and China have officially resumed after a pause of more than four years, representing a major diplomatic advance between the two Asian neighbours. The renewal of air services was confirmed on Sunday when Yu Jing, the spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in India, announced on X that direct flights between the two countries were now active.





The milestone was marked by the inaugural flight from Kolkata to Guangzhou, which departed today, re-establishing a vital aerial link previously suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing diplomatic strains.





It was also announced that the Shanghai–New Delhi route would commence operations on 9 November, offering three flights weekly and further enhancing bilateral connectivity.





IndiGo, India's largest carrier, had revealed earlier this month its intentions to be at the forefront of restoring cross-border services. In its official statement dated 2 October, the airline detailed plans to start daily, nonstop flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou beginning 26 October 2025, utilising its Airbus A320neo fleet. This development marks the first instance of regular commercial flights between India and China since 2020.





Further expansion of this connectivity is on the horizon. IndiGo confirmed intentions to launch direct flights between Delhi and Guangzhou—pending regulatory clearances—to bolster business and tourism. This ambition was subsequently formalised on 11 October, when the airline announced daily direct flights on the Delhi–Guangzhou sector starting from 10 November, aimed at reinforcing the growing demand for air links between the two countries.





The resumption of flights is not merely a logistical development but also a diplomatic breakthrough. The services had been suspended following the outbreak of the pandemic and the subsequent Galwan Valley clash in June 2020, which severely impacted bilateral relations and resulted in a prolonged freeze in direct people-to-people contact. Despite lower-level diplomatic dialogue slowly resuming over the last year, the absence of direct flights underscored ongoing mistrust and a lack of normalcy in ties.





October 2024 saw a tentative breakthrough as both nations reached an agreement on new patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), widely viewed as a step towards de-escalating military tension. This move, alongside the reopening of commercial air links, reflects a broader willingness from both sides to begin rebuilding economic and social exchanges, with official statements highlighting the importance of deepening cooperation in trade, business, and tourism.





Chinese officials reaffirmed Beijing’s commitment to strengthening ties and praised the reopening of air routes as a “milestone” in normalising people-to-people and economic relations. Indian authorities, including the Ministry of External Affairs, have also underlined the positive implications for bilateral trade and tourism.





The restoration of direct flights signifies more than just the return of aircraft to the skies; it signals a gradual, concrete thaw in relations after years of sharp diplomatic and economic standoff, potentially paving the way for a wider rapprochement between India and China.





Based On ANI Report







