



The Indian Navy's long-delayed Landing Platform Dock (LPD) acquisition has officially been revived following the Defence Acquisition Council's (DAC) grant of Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) on 23 October 2025.





Valued at approximately ₹33,000 crore, the program will see the construction of four advanced amphibious assault vessels in Indian shipyards, significantly expanding India’s maritime power projection and disaster-relief capabilities.





First conceived in 2010, the LPD program faced multiple delays owing to financial, technical, and procedural constraints. It was scrapped in 2020 after bidders failed to meet the Navy’s stringent requirements.





The Ministry of Defence revived the effort in 2021 under a new Request for Information (RFI) focusing on updated amphibious warfare demands and greater indigenous content. The 2025 AoN now clears the path for formal procurement, signalling a firm commitment to strengthen India’s expeditionary maritime posture.





Each vessel is expected to displace between 20,000 and 25,000 tonnes, measuring around 200–220 metres in length.





They will be capable of independent deployment for up to 45 days and will feature a through deck design supporting six to eight helicopters—covering types such as the Sea King, Dhruv Choppers, and the upcoming IMRH. A well deck will house Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) and Landing Craft Mechanised (LCM) units for rapid troop and armour deployment during amphibious assaults.





The LPDs will accommodate up to 900 embarked troops and serve as fully equipped command hubs with integrated Command-and-Control (C2) systems. Their weapon suite will include Close-In Weapon Systems (CIWS), Super Rapid Gun Mounts (SRGM), and potentially the VL-SRSAM for air defence.





Offensive systems may include anti-ship missiles, enhancing their strike potential in contested littoral zones. Propulsion will likely employ Combined Diesel and Diesel (CODAD) systems, with hybrid-electric variants under consideration for reduced acoustic and infrared signatures.





Beyond combat operations, the LPDs will be optimised for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions, capable of supporting emergency operations in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).





Their modular design will allow them to serve as mobile logistic hubs or command ships during natural disasters, operations evacuation, and regional crisis management. The ships are also expected to function as motherships for unmanned aerial and underwater vehicles, reflecting modern naval trends towards multi-domain operations.





The project fully aligns with the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ vision, promoting maximum indigenisation through domestic shipbuilding. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) are likely frontrunners, both poised to leverage partnerships with international design firms for optimised hull forms and systems integration.





The anticipated Request for Proposal (RFP) is scheduled for mid-2026, followed by contract awards between 2027 and 2028. The first vessel is expected to enter service by 2033–34, marking a significant milestone in Indian naval modernisation.





Once operational, these LPDs will form the core of India’s future amphibious task forces, supporting both combat and non-combat missions across the Indo-Pacific. They will fill a critical gap in India’s ability to project power, conduct joint-service landing operations, and offer rapid response during crises.





The fleet will substantially strengthen India’s maritime deterrence posture and reinforce its standing as a regional security provider committed to stability in the Indian Ocean.





