



Kamarajar Port Ltd (KPL) is poised to submit the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the ₹1 lakh crore International Container Transhipment Port (ICTP) project at Galathea Bay, Great Nicobar Island, to the Union Shipping Ministry for approval. The proposed port, part of India’s ambitious maritime infrastructure expansion, aims to position Great Nicobar as a strategic transhipment hub in the Indo-Pacific region.





The Managing Director of KPL, J.P. Irene Cynthia, confirmed that the DPR is ready and will be submitted shortly. Following ministerial approval, a tender process will be initiated within six to eight months to enable private participation under a public–private partnership (PPP) model. The government’s involvement may include viability gap funding or direct financial support.





In the initial two phases, ₹44,000 crore will be invested to create a handling capacity of 11 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) over three to four years. The fully realised port will have the capability to manage 16.2 million TEUs, exclusively focusing on container logistics.





Initially, the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK), served as the nodal agency for the ICTP’s implementation. However, Kamarajar Port Ltd has since taken over as the lead implementing authority.





The project already holds environmental clearance (granted in November 2022) and “in-principle” approval from the Department of Expenditure for holistic island development.





Situated roughly 40 nautical miles from the primary international shipping corridor, Galathea Bay offers a natural depth of over 20 metres. This strategic location allows the ICTP to serve as a major transhipment node for Indian and regional ports, enabling efficient cargo redirection and reducing turnaround time for international shipping lines.





Currently, around 75 per cent of India’s transhipped cargo is routed through foreign ports such as Colombo, Singapore, and Port Klang, with Colombo alone handling nearly 45 per cent. The Great Nicobar ICTP is designed to reverse this dependency and make India a self-reliant transhipment hub. Nonetheless, logistical challenges, notably the need for a robust hinterland network, remain significant hurdles.





The ICTP forms part of India’s drive to establish mega ports capable of competing globally. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways has already pinpointed three additional locations—Vadhavan-JNPT Cluster, Paradip, and Deendayal Ports—for expansion beyond 300 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). Together with Great Nicobar, these would redefine India’s maritime trade capacity, propelling the nation closer to its goal of becoming a major global maritime power.





Based On Bussinessline Report







