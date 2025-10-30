



Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) has achieved a key milestone by receiving Airworthiness Certification from the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC), DRDO’s nodal agency for defence aviation standards. This certification validates MIDHANI’s indigenous capability to produce critical-grade Superalloys, Titanium, and Special Steels developed for advanced aero engine applications.





The approved materials were subjected to rigorous qualification and validation trials focused on mechanical, chemical, and high-temperature performance attributes. MIDHANI’s metallurgical expertise, combined with indigenous process innovation, has met stringent specifications necessary for flight-critical applications across military and civil aviation platforms.





This landmark approval empowers MIDHANI to initiate full-scale series production of certified, airworthy components for next-generation Indian aero engines, including those under development by DRDO and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). It ensures greater material self-reliance, reducing dependence on imported nickel-based Superalloys and titanium grades traditionally sourced from Europe and Russia.





The certification covers multiple material families used in turbine discs, compressor blades, casings, and other hot-section components that demand high strength-to-weight ratios and sustained performance under extreme thermal and oxidative stress. The materials’ conformity to international aerospace standards marks a major leap in India’s metallurgical maturity.





By securing this validation, MIDHANI strengthens the indigenous supply chain for critical engine materials envisaged under national programmes like the AMCA, Tejas Mk‑2, and future engine collaborations with foreign partners. It also enhances India’s capability to locally produce and export certified aerospace-grade alloys, aligning with the broader Atmanirbhar Bharat goals.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







