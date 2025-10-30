



Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) marked a major milestone in promoting defence indigenisation by handing over 12 Licensing Agreements for Transfer of Technology (LATOTs) covering eight advanced products to industry partners.





The agreements were distributed during the inaugural session of SAMANVAY 2025, the Electronics and Communication Systems (ECS) Cluster’s two‑day industry synergy meet held in Bangalore.





The event witnessed attendance from over 150 industry representatives, including start‑ups, MSMEs, and established defence manufacturers. Senior DRDO officials underlined the government’s emphasis on strengthening the indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem and urged industry participation in scaling domestic production capacities for both defence and export markets.





The eight transferred technologies include systems pertaining to radar components, electronic warfare subsystems, communication modules, and advanced power management systems developed by DRDO’s leading ECS laboratories. Each technology has been validated for readiness in production, enabling rapid inductive deployment by private and public sector partners.





DRDO emphasised the importance of collaborative partnerships with industry in transforming laboratory innovations into deployable defence assets. The LATOT initiative aims to create self‑reliant supply chains, boost employment in high‑technology manufacturing, and reduce import dependency across critical subsystems.





At SAMANVAY 2025, DRDO leadership highlighted the vision of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ as a unifying mission for the defence sector. The event serves as a platform for real‑time engagement between research institutions and private enterprises to identify co‑development avenues in next‑generation communication, electronic warfare, and sensor technologies.





The synergy meet further demonstrated DRDO’s commitment to expanding the Technology Transfer (ToT) mechanism, encouraging innovative collaborations, and accelerating time‑to‑production for indigenous systems. By empowering the domestic industrial base through LATOTs, DRDO seeks to ensure technological superiority for India’s armed forces and sustained growth for the defence manufacturing ecosystem.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







