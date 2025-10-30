







Dehradun-based IAR Aviation and Robotics, in collaboration with Sky Mission, has developed an indigenous drone training rig that marks a global first in its design and functionality. The system introduces a 5-axis configuration, enabling comprehensive training and simulation for drone pilots in fully indoor environments.





The 5-axis mechanism provides exceptional movement precision, allowing trainees to experience real‑world flight dynamics without outdoor exposure. This capability is particularly critical for institutions seeking to enhance drone pilot proficiency under controlled and safe conditions, free from weather or regulatory restrictions.





Engineers at IAR Robotics have integrated adaptive rotational control and stabilisation algorithms that replicate authentic aerial manoeuvres.





The rig’s responsive design supports multiple drone types, making it suitable for defence, industrial, and educational applications.





The collaborative partnership with Sky Mission contributed technical expertise in control systems and flight mechanics. Together, the two firms aim to expand India’s domestic ecosystem for drone technology development and skill training, positioning the innovation as a benchmark in next-generation unmanned aerial systems (UAS) education.





