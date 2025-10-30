

Chennai‑based KAL‑M Robotics and Gandhinagar‑based Rudram Dynamics have jointly announced an advanced unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) initiative focused on all‑terrain adaptability and operational autonomy. The collaboration aligns with India’s drive for indigenous autonomous ground platforms suited to challenging terrains such as the Thar Desert.





The new system features an additively manufactured chassis built entirely through high‑strength 3‑D printing techniques, ensuring reduced weight, enhanced durability, and ease of maintenance. Its modular design allows quick replacement of structural components in the field, significantly lowering downtime and logistics demands during deployment.





Optimised for soft‑soil and sand mobility, the UGV integrates a wide‑track suspension system, adaptive torque distribution, and sealed drive modules designed to prevent ingress of dust and debris. These design features collectively ensure stable operation across dunes, loose soil, and rugged desert surfaces while maintaining low ground pressure.





The platform’s payload architecture supports multiple mission roles, including intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), perimeter patrol, and supply‑chain support for forward bases. Quick‑swap mounts enable operators to alternate between sensor pods, communication relays, or small cargo containers with minimal recalibration.





Both firms are understood to be developing a hybrid control framework with semi‑autonomous navigation supported by GPS‑INS integration, LiDAR mapping, and electro‑optical systems. This approach allows the UGV to function in both remotely supervised and pre‑programmed autonomous modes, offering high mission flexibility.





Prototype field trials are planned in arid test ranges near Jaisalmer later this year, focusing on endurance runs and obstacle performance. If successful, the system is expected to attract interest from the Indian Army’s mechanised and engineering formations seeking cost‑effective robotic logistics and ISR capabilities for high‑temperature, dust‑laden environments.





IDN (With Agency Reports)







