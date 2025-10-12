

The Defence Research and Development Organisation’s Research & Development Establishment (Engineers), Pune, has issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) inviting industry participation for developing an advanced hydraulic quadruped robot system.

This marks an important step in DRDO’s continuing efforts to expand its autonomous robotics and mobility capabilities for defence and disaster-response operations.

The proposed quadruped robot is designed to carry a 40 kg payload, achieve a top speed of 2 meters per second on flat terrain, and operate for approximately two hours on a single charge or power cycle. The system is expected to demonstrate efficient mobility across unstructured terrain, including rough, uneven, or obstacle-rich environments — a capability vital for reconnaissance, logistics support, and surveillance missions in challenging field conditions.





The EOI specifies requirements for advanced hydraulic actuation systems, programmable control architectures, and robust mechanical design to optimise stability and endurance.





The project aims to integrate multiple operational modes such as autonomous navigation, remote teleoperation, and adaptive gait control, enhancing maneuverability in varied terrains.





As part of the procurement timeline, the pre-bid meeting is scheduled for October 16, 2025, providing an opportunity for industry participants to seek clarifications on technical and operational aspects. Submissions for the EOI will close on October 29, 2025, and the bids are set to open on October 30, 2025, at R&DE, Pune.





Through this initiative, DRDO seeks to leverage industrial innovation to accelerate the development of mission-focused, high-mobility robotic platforms capable of supporting India’s armed forces in operations where human access is limited or hazardous.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







