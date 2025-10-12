



Russia’s proposal to establish Su-57 fifth-generation stealth fighter jet production in India is emerging as one of the most significant defence cooperation opportunities in decades. The idea aligns with both nations’ strategic aspirations—Russia to expand global reach under sanctions, and India to advance indigenous aerospace capabilities under Make in India.

If realised, this program would mark the most ambitious Indo-Russian joint fighter venture since the Sukhoi-30MKI, with far-reaching implications for global air power balance.

Russia’s renewed focus on overseas production stems from multiple challenges at home. Western sanctions have disrupted supply chains for critical components, while high domestic production costs limit output.

With fewer export deals in place and a need to sustain its fifth-generation fighter program economically, Russia sees India’s manufacturing ecosystem and skilled aerospace workforce as a viable partner. India’s cost-effective production capacity could help Moscow scale the Su-57 more competitively for export markets.





For India, participation offers rare access to advanced stealth fighter technology—particularly low radar cross-section design, supermanoeuvrability, and integrated sensor fusion systems. Such cooperation could fast-track India’s fifth-generation combat aircraft knowledge base, complementing indigenous programs like the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). Technology transfer in areas like stealth materials, next-gen avionics, and engine development could position India ahead of regional adversaries such as China and Pakistan.





From an industrial perspective, local Su-57 assembly and potential component manufacturing would deepen India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem. HAL and private sector firms could be tapped for aerostructures, avionics integration, and propulsion components. This would diversify workloads, boost employment in aerospace sectors, and foster supplier networks capable of supporting future indigenous fighter projects.





Geopolitically, hosting Su-57 production would reinforce the Indo-Russian defence partnership at a time when global alignments are shifting. For Moscow, this mitigates strategic isolation by anchoring ties with a major Asian power. For New Delhi, it signals a balanced foreign policy that leverages Russian technology alongside ongoing Western defence collaborations, ensuring multi-source military capabilities.





India’s strategic calculus also factors in its evolving security needs. Next-generation fighters with enhanced stealth, extended range, and superior electronic warfare capabilities are crucial to countering China’s J-20 and Pakistan’s planned acquisitions of modern fighters.





An Indo-Russian Su-57 assembly line could potentially lead to custom variants tailored for Indian Air Force (IAF) operational doctrines, including compatibility with indigenous weapons like Astra and Rudram missiles.





The proposed partnership, however, is contingent on negotiations surrounding cost-sharing, depth of technology transfer, and intellectual property rights. India will seek strong guarantees for indigenous component manufacturing and operational sovereignty over aircraft upgrades. Russia must balance these demands with safeguarding proprietary technologies.





If finalised, the Su-57 India program would not only replicate the success of the Su-30MKI collaboration but also set a precedent for high-technology fighter production outside traditional Western networks. It could shift competitive dynamics in the global stealth fighter market and redefine the strategic contours of aerospace alliances in Asia.





Based On WION Video Report







