



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has initiated the development of a High-Power Electromagnetic (HPEM) payload designed for deployment on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).





The payload, weighing under 15 kg, is being engineered to provide a lightweight yet potent counter-drone solution suitable for both military and strategic applications. Its primary role is to neutralise hostile unmanned platforms by disabling their core electronic systems.





The HPEM payload will employ concentrated bursts of electromagnetic energy to disrupt or damage critical onboard systems of enemy drones. These include navigation modules such as GPS receivers, communication and control links with ground stations, and key sensor packages. By targeting these vital subsystems, the payload aims to disable or force intruding drones out of operation without relying on kinetic destruction.





The compact form factor and low weight ensure seamless integration with a range of UAV platforms operated by India’s armed forces. By deploying the electromagnetic payload from UAVs, the system gains enhanced mobility, extended reach, and the ability to engage targets deep inside contested or sensitive environments.





This air-mobile kill chain helps address the increasing challenge of drone swarms, especially in battlefield domains and along sensitive borders.





The UAV-mounted HPEM payload provides several tactical advantages. It allows for non-kinetic drone neutralisation, reducing the risk of collateral damage in civilian-populated or high-value asset zones. It also enables repeated engagements since the electromagnetic payload does not rely on expendable munitions. Further, the rapid effect and selective targeting make it highly useful in short-range air defence against small hostile UAVs, loitering munitions, or swarm attacks.





The system fits into India’s broader counter-unmanned systems (C-UAS) framework, complementing ongoing efforts involving laser-based directed energy weapons, radio frequency jammers, and kinetic interceptors. The payload offers flexibility for deployment across army forward bases, naval assets vulnerable to Kamikaze drones, and air force stations requiring layered protection from asymmetric threats.





As the project progresses, DRDO is expected to conduct trials to validate sustained power output, effective range, and precision targeting to ensure minimal interference with friendly systems.





Miniaturisation of power supply units and heat dissipation systems will be critical engineering challenges. Successful integration on UAVs could pave the way for larger variants of HPEM payloads capable of disabling not only drones but also wider electronic systems such as ground-based command vehicles and radar nodes.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







