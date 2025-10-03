



Goodluck India, through its subsidiary Goodluck Defence, has formally entered the Indian defence manufacturing ecosystem with the acquisition of an industrial licence under the Indian Arms Act, 1959.





The licence covers production of medium-calibre artillery shells ranging from 105mm to 155mm, making the company a new player in India’s artillery ammunition supply chain.





Chairman Mahesh Chandra Garg, an alumnus of IIT-Roorkee, highlighted the company’s vision of contributing to India’s security imperatives and positioning itself in both domestic and global markets. He described the defence arm’s foray as a transformative milestone that enhances the company’s stature in the strategic sector.





Artillery Shell Production: Goodluck Defence plans to commence trial production of artillery shells within the December quarter of FY2025. The declared initial annual manufacturing capacity stands at 150,000 shells, with provisions for scale-up as the facilities transition to full commercial operations.





The management projects significant demand not only from the Indian Armed Forces but also from international customers. With this, Goodluck Defence aims to establish itself as a reliable supplier in India’s growing ecosystem of indigenous defence manufacturing. The leadership believes the program will unlock substantial revenue streams and enhance export viability.





Role in AMCA Program: In September 2025, Goodluck India entered into a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BrahMos Aerospace Thiruvananthapuram (BATL) and Axiscades Technologies. The collaboration targets India’s fifth-generation stealth fighter program—the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





The consortium has already filed an Expression of Interest (EOI) with the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) to participate in the tender process for the AMCA project. Combining Goodluck’s engineering and manufacturing expertise with BATL’s propulsion and aerospace structures and Axiscades’ electronics and systems integration capabilities, the group aims to play a role in developing India into a hub for next-generation aerospace innovation.





Goodluck India has framed its participation in AMCA as a testament to India’s march towards technological sovereignty and indigenous capability in advanced fighter aircraft systems.





The company is weighing future fundraising avenues, including the potential for an IPO of its defence arm. CEO Ram Aggarwal stated in mid-2025 that while there is no immediate timeline, the possibility remains open as operations in both ammunition and aerospace segments expand.





Notably, Goodluck India already supplies smaller components to HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) and DRDO in the aerospace segment through its forging division. With artillery shells and AMCA participation, revenue diversification into high-margin defence manufacturing is expected to accelerate.





Beyond defence, Goodluck India has a strong footprint in industrial and infrastructure manufacturing. The company provides high-end forgings, precision tubing for automotive applications, and steel structures for major infrastructure projects, including India’s bullet train (high-speed rail) program. These competencies provide synergies in defence projects that require advanced metalworking and high-strength alloys.





By moving into artillery ammunition and aerospace platforms, Goodluck is leveraging its existing expertise to expand into strategic high-growth verticals aligned with the Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan in defence manufacturing.





Goodluck India’s entry into the upcoming defence ecosystem underscores a growing trend of private-sector participation in India’s military-industrial base. With its artillery ammunition manufacturing capability, the company will help reduce import dependence and strengthen Self-Reliant India (Atmanirbhar Bharat) efforts in munitions supply.





Simultaneously, its participation in the AMCA consortium reflects alignment with India’s long-term ambitions in stealth fighter development—an ambitious program designed to place India among leading aerospace nations. If successful, these ventures could transform Goodluck India into a key partner in national defence supply chains with both domestic contracts and export potential.





