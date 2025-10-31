



India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has commenced advanced flight trials of its new airborne electronic warfare suite, Swayam Raksha Kavach (SRK), designed for integration with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) TEJAS MK-1A light combat aircraft.





The SRK suite, an evolution of DRDO’s earlier D-29 system, represents a major step in enhancing the self-protection capabilities of the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) forthcoming TEJAS MK-1A fleet. Its deployment is planned from the end of 2026, following successful testing and certification.





Development of the SRK began in 2021 under the Combat Aircraft Systems Development and Integration Centre (CASDIC) of DRDO.





A DRDO official confirmed to Janes on 30 October, during the SAMANVAY 2025 industry summit in Bangalore, that flight trials are currently underway using a TEJAS MK-1A platform.





The new suite incorporates an integrated radar warning receiver (RWR) built into the airframe and an external jammer pod mounted on a hard-point. This configuration allows the aircraft to detect and counter hostile radar threats more rapidly and effectively, combining enhanced situational awareness with active jamming functions.





DRDO anticipates completing the SRK’s flight evaluations by mid-2026, aligning with the production ramp-up of the TEJAS MK-1A. The system’s design leverages lessons from the D-29 suite that equips the IAF’s MiG-29 fleet but delivers improved processing speed, signal discrimination, and threat classification accuracy.





Alongside the SRK programme, DRDO has transferred the upgraded D-29 EW suite technology and associated intellectual property from CASDIC to Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for industrial-scale production.





This move strengthens public–industry collaboration and reinforces India’s strategy of achieving self-reliance in critical airborne electronic defence technologies.





With SRK, the TEJAS MK-1A will gain a modern, indigenous electronic warfare system on par with international counterparts, significantly enhancing the fighter’s survivability and mission versatility in complex electromagnetic warfare environments.





SRK Vs D-29 EW Suite: Key Technical Comparison





Feature Swayam Raksha Kavach D-29 EW Suite (Upgraded) Platform TEJAS MK-1A MiG-29 Radar Warning Receiver Integrated into airframe, advanced signal processing Podded, legacy architecture Jammer Pod External, hardpoint-mounted, digital jamming External, analog/digital hybrid Threat Detection Range Enhanced, multi-band coverage Standard, limited to legacy bands Threat Classification AI-assisted, real-time Manual/semi-automated Jamming Capability Multi-target, frequency-agile Single-target, fixed frequency Integration Native, modular, future-proof Retrofit, limited upgrade path Production Partner BEL (technology transfer) BEL (technology transfer) Deployment Timeline End of 2026 (TEJAS MK-1A) Ongoing (MiG-29 fleet) Indigenous Content >90% ~70%





