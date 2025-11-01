



Afghan security personnel have apprehended an ISIS operative identified as Saeedullah, who admitted to receiving terrorist training in Pakistan’s Quetta region before entering Afghanistan using forged documents. The arrest took place following a surveillance-led operation near the Torkham border crossing, a key transit point between the two countries.

In footage released by Afghan authorities, Saeedullah confessed that he crossed into Afghanistan under the fake identity of “Mohammad.” He revealed that his training in Quetta included both ideological indoctrination and military drills aimed at preparing recruits for cross-border operations. He described being taken to mountainous camps where his handlers attempted to influence his beliefs and commitment to extremist agendas.





The revelation has intensified regional concerns over Pakistan’s alleged involvement in providing safe havens and operational support to terrorist groups. Afghan media outlet Tolo News reported that analysts view this arrest as further proof of Islamabad’s continued role in destabilising Afghanistan by nurturing extremist networks.





Military affairs expert Yousuf Amin Zazai asserted that Afghanistan itself has never been the source of such terrorism, emphasising that militants operating under multiple identities are funded and trained externally. He stated that the persistent flow of radical elements from neighbouring regions sustains violence and insecurity within Afghan territory.





Political analyst Naqibullah Noori echoed this perspective, saying that Saeedullah’s confession undermines Pakistan’s repeated denials of supporting terror networks. According to him, the evidence points directly to Pakistan as the epicentre of militant recruitment and training in South Asia.





Earlier reports from Afghanistan’s Central Commission for Security and Clearance, dated 22 January this year, indicated that new ISIS recruits were being transported from Karachi and Islamabad airports to training facilities situated in Balochistan and the tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. These recruits, according to the commission, were being prepared for coordinated attacks across the region, particularly within Afghanistan.





The latest development comes amid rising cross-border tensions and renewed scrutiny of regional counterterrorism efforts. Afghan officials maintain that such revelations underscore the need for international pressure on Pakistan to dismantle the infrastructure supporting extremist movements operating from its territory.





Based On ANI Report







