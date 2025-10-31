



The United States and India have signed a landmark 10-year Defence Framework Agreement, reinforcing one of the world’s most consequential strategic partnerships.

The agreement was signed in Kuala Lumpur by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting events.

Announcing the development, Hegseth declared that the India–US defence relationship “has never been stronger,” describing the new framework as a decisive roadmap for future cooperation in technology, intelligence, and military coordination. He emphasised that the deal underscores Washington’s long-term commitment to shared security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.





Hegseth expressed gratitude to Rajnath Singh for India’s continued partnership, calling the bilateral relationship “one of the most consequential” in the world. He added that both sides are enhancing coordination, information sharing, and technological collaboration to bolster deterrence and regional resilience.





The signing coincided with the second ASEAN–India Defence Ministers' Informal Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, a prelude to the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) scheduled for 1 November. Singh noted that India’s engagement within ASEAN aims to advance defence cooperation and further the Act East Policy, aligning India’s security objectives with broader regional mechanisms.





Rajnath Singh’s meeting with Hegseth followed recent discussions in Kuala Lumpur between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. That engagement also focused on strengthening the bilateral relationship and addressing global security challenges.





These diplomatic interactions come amid complex trade negotiations between New Delhi and Washington. Talks have been influenced by President Donald Trump’s decision to impose additional tariffs on Indian goods in response to India’s continued oil trade with Russia. The move, aimed at energy realignment, has affected bilateral economic relations even as defence cooperation continues to deepen.





At the East Asia Summit earlier this week, Jaishankar highlighted India’s concerns over narrowing energy trade channels, market barriers, and disrupted supply chains. He called for global adherence to non-selective principles and a zero-tolerance stance towards terrorism, linking the need for stability in energy and food security with international conflict resolution efforts.





Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal reinforced India’s measured approach to ongoing trade deliberations. He said India would not rush into any trade agreement or accept restrictive conditions that compromise its economic or strategic autonomy.





According to Goyal, the focus remains on building relationships grounded in trust and long-term stability rather than short-term commercial gains.





While trade tensions continue to evolve, the signing of the 10-year Defence Framework represents a major step forward in consolidating the strategic bond between India and the United States.





The agreement sets the stage for deeper cooperation in defence manufacturing, advanced technologies, and joint operational readiness in the Indo-Pacific theatre—a region of central importance to both nations’ strategic outlooks.





Based On ANI Report







