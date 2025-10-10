



External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on October 10, 2025, handed over five ambulances to Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi as part of a larger gift of 20 ambulances and other medical equipment.





This was described by Jaishankar as a "gesture of goodwill," symbolising India's long-standing support for the Afghan people, including during the Covid pandemic. India plans to provide additional medical assistance such as MRI and CT scan machines, vaccines for immunsation, cancer medicines, and drug rehabilitation materials through the UNODC. Jaishankar also announced commitments to six new development projects in Afghanistan, focusing on health and infrastructure.​





The bilateral meeting between Jaishankar and Muttaqi underscored India's deep interest in Afghanistan's development and progress as a contiguous neighbour and well-wisher. Jaishankar reaffirmed India's longstanding support to Afghanistan's health security and announced infrastructure projects including a Thalassemia Centre, a Modern Diagnostic Centre, hospital construction, and maternity health clinics in various provinces. India has also offered assistance for reconstructing residential buildings affected by a recent earthquake in Afghanistan's Nangarhar and Kunar provinces.​





A significant diplomatic milestone announced during the talks was India's decision to upgrade its Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of a full-fledged Embassy. This move marks India's renewed commitment to Afghanistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence.





Jaishankar emphasized that closer cooperation between India and Afghanistan contributes to national development and regional stability. The reopening of the embassy re-establishes India's diplomatic presence in Kabul after it was scaled back following the Taliban takeover in 2021.​





Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in India on October 9, 2025, for a week-long visit—the first high-level delegation from Kabul to New Delhi since the Taliban assumed control in August 2021. Muttaqi's visit aimed to strengthen bilateral and regional cooperation.





The visit was facilitated by a temporary UN Security Council travel exemption, highlighting the complex diplomatic environment surrounding the Taliban regime. Discussions focused on trade, security, humanitarian aid, and development projects. India welcomed Kabul's sensitivity towards India's security concerns and expressed appreciation for Afghanistan's solidarity following recent terrorist attacks affecting India.​





The bilateral talks also addressed a shared commitment to combat terrorism and foster growth and prosperity. India expressed readiness to collaborate on water resource management and welcomed Afghan invitations for Indian companies to explore mining opportunities.





Trade and connectivity improvements, such as increased flights between Kabul and New Delhi, were highlighted as areas of mutual interest. India continues to provide humanitarian aid, including food grain supplies, disaster relief materials, and medical assistance to Afghanistan.​





The visit and accompanying announcements symbolise a major re-engagement by India with Afghanistan under the Taliban regime, emphasising humanitarian support, developmental cooperation, diplomatic normalisation, and mutual security concerns.​





