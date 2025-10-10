



In a significant foreign policy development, India has restored full diplomatic relations with Afghanistan, upgrading its mission in Kabul to an official Embassy. The move marks the culmination of gradual re-engagement efforts since 2022, when India reopened its technical mission after the fall of the previous Afghan government.





"India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan... To enhance that, I am pleased to announce today the upgrading of India's Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy of India," Jaishankar said during his opening remarks.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced the decision following a high-level meeting with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. The talks reportedly focused on humanitarian assistance, counterterrorism cooperation, and regional stability, signalling a pragmatic shift in New Delhi’s approach toward Kabul under the Taliban administration.





The restoration elevates India’s diplomatic presence from a limited technical team to a full-fledged embassy, enabling regular consular services, developmental coordination, and structured political dialogue. It reflects growing Indian confidence in maintaining secure operational conditions and establishing direct communication channels with Afghan authorities.





Diplomatic sources indicate that the embassy will resume full visa and cultural exchange operations, alongside reactivation of educational and infrastructure projects previously supported under India’s USD 3 billion development portfolio in Afghanistan. New Delhi also aims to reestablish trade routes and commercial exchanges through Chabahar Port and air corridors.





Strategically, this move positions India to play a constructive role in Afghanistan’s post-conflict reconstruction while countering regional influence from Pakistan and China. By normalising ties, New Delhi seeks to protect its long-term security interests, ensure connectivity to Central Asia, and sustain people-to-people engagement with the Afghan populace.





