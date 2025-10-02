



In an unusual and embarrassing moment for Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s address at the United Nations General Assembly was disrupted by a political slogan from the visitors’ gallery. A supporter of his party, PML-N, shouted “Long live Shehbaz Sharif” during the live telecast, causing visible awkwardness in the hall.





The disruption drew immediate global attention as it breached strict UNGA protocols, which only permit silent walkouts, applause, or quiet displays of disapproval. Sloganeering of any kind is strictly prohibited, making the incident a rare and glaring violation of rules.





UN security personnel have launched an investigation into how the individual gained access to the gallery and managed to bypass standard screening measures. The breach raised concerns over procedural lapses in one of the world’s most high-security diplomatic forums.





Sharif’s speech had focused on themes critical of India, highlighting Kashmir and referencing Pakistan’s claimed success (fake) in Operation Sindoor. Ironically, the political chant overshadowed his message, drawing more attention to the disruption than the speech itself.





The incident comes at a critical time when Pakistan is under intense global scrutiny for its fragile economy, links to terrorism, and strained relations with India. Observers noted that the disruption not only embarrassed Pakistan but also risked undermining the credibility of its leadership on the world stage.





Global reactions are still unfolding, but the moment has already been described as a diplomatic embarrassment for Pakistan, with questions now raised about internal party politics spilling onto an international platform. The UN probe into the violation continues.





