NOTAM is likely to be that of band new Dhvani Hypersonic missile test with a partial-range trial





A new Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) originally slated for activation between October 15 and October 17 has been amended to indicate an extended range reaching up to 3,550 kilometres. This revised distance represents a significant increase compared to typical test boundaries within the Bay of Bengal, strongly suggesting preparations for the trial of a long-range strategic missile system.





The extended range parameters align with India’s established missile testing corridors that originate from the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast and reach deep into the southern Indian Ocean. Such extended corridors are typically reserved for the testing of advanced systems such as the Agni-V or a modified Agni-series intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) featuring MIRV or improved propulsion configurations.





The timing of this NOTAM extension, set in mid-October, coincides with ongoing series of strategic and pre-operational tests planned by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) under India’s Strategic Forces Command (SFC). The 3,550 km range window is notable—it may indicate a partial-range trial of a missile with longer maximum capability, possibly validating new avionics, guidance improvements, or a lighter composite booster stage.





Analysts point out that recent test trends show India moving toward re-validation trials integrating new re-entry vehicle designs or digital control systems. The scope of the extended NOTAM falls short of Agni-V’s full range (~5,000 km), suggesting a controlled re-entry validation or trajectory optimization test of the same platform or a derivative system like Agni-V MIRV variant in its preliminary validation stage.





Given the strategic aspect, air and maritime navigation warnings across the Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea, and parts of the southern Indian Ocean are expected to accompany the NOTAM period. Naval and air surveillance assets from the Andaman Command are likely to be on high alert to ensure range clearance and data tracking for the event.





The extension of the NOTAM range to 3,550 km thus signals a high-importance national-level missile trial, expected to reinforce India’s deterrence posture and technological readiness in the strategic weapons domain under the current modernization schedule.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







