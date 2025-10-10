



Bangladesh is preparing to buy 20 Chinese-made J-10CE multi-role fighter jets in a deal valued at approximately USD 2.2 billion, aiming to modernise its air force and strengthen national defence. This planned procurement includes not just the aircraft but also training, maintenance, and associated logistical support.





Deliveries are expected to take place in 2026 and 2027, with the payments spread over ten fiscal years until around 2036.





The J-10CE is the export variant of the J-10C, a 4.5-generation fighter aircraft already in service with the Chinese Air Force and operated by Pakistan too. It is equipped with advanced features such as an AESA radar, advanced data-link, and PL-15E long-range air-to-air missiles.





With a combat radius nearing 1,850 km and a top speed of Mach 2.2, it significantly enhances Bangladesh’s ability to conduct beyond-visual-range interception and maritime strike missions over the Bay of Bengal, roles that were previously beyond its air force's capabilities.





The deal is seen as a crucial step toward replacing the Bangladesh Air Force’s ageing fleet primarily composed of Chinese F-7 fighter jets and a small number of MiG-29B fighters. The existing fleet includes about 44 fighter jets, with 36 being older F-7 types derived from MiG-21 designs, which have operational limitations and are increasingly outdated.





The estimated base price for each J-10CE aircraft stands at around USD 60 million, totalling about USD 1.2 billion for the 20 jets. Additional costs for training, equipment, freight, insurance, VAT, agent commissions, and civil works bring the total deal value to about USD 2.2 billion.





The procurement initiative falls under Bangladesh’s larger air force modernisation plan known as Forces Goal 2030, which aims to make the Bangladesh Air Force a technologically advanced and regionally potent force.





Strategically, this deal deepens Bangladesh's defence ties with China and expands Beijing’s military footprint near India’s eastern border.





Chinese fighter aircraft and associated training and logistics support will be present on almost all sides of India’s mainland borders now, with Pakistan operating the same J-10CE variant and Myanmar also fielding Chinese-origin fighters and systems.





While the acquisition is not directly adversarial to India, it adds complexity to India's eastern security environment, particularly near the sensitive Siliguri Corridor and north-eastern airbases.





Bangladesh’s Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan has confirmed that in-principle approval has been given for buying multi-role combat jets and enhancing air defence systems, though final negotiation and committee approvals are still pending. Finance officials have remained tight-lipped on specifics publicly.





This procurement is thus a landmark step in Bangladesh’s ongoing efforts to retire its outdated fighter inventory, upgrade air defence capabilities, and strengthen its ability to project power regionally over land and sea zones, especially over the Bay of Bengal.





Based On PTI Report







