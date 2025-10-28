



Maruti Suzuki’s all‑electric e‑Vitara, manufactured at its state‑of‑the‑art Hansalpur facility in Gujarat, is set to become India’s latest global automotive export milestone.





The company announced plans to export the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) variant to more than 100 countries across Asia, Europe, Africa, Latin America, and Oceania, affirming India’s emergence as a worldwide EV production hub under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The e‑Vitara is based on Suzuki’s modular electric architecture designed and localised for Indian operating conditions. It features advanced lithium‑ion battery packs developed through local partnerships, offering efficient thermal management, high range endurance, and fast‑charging capability suited for global standards. The power-train is entirely emission‑free, ensuring compliance with EU and UN vehicle safety and environmental norms.





The Hansalpur plant has been upgraded with automated assembly lines, battery module fabrication units, and export‑grade vehicle testing infrastructure. With this facility, Maruti Suzuki aims to scale India’s EV production capacity to half a million units annually by 2027, with a growing share devoted to exports.





This initiative aligns with India’s broader green manufacturing roadmap under the Production‑Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cells and Auto Components. The e‑Vitara’s export expansion not only strengthens Maruti Suzuki’s global footprint but also signifies India’s rising role as a major supplier of clean, affordable electric mobility solutions to the world.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







