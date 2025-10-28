



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s uncompromising stance against terrorism while addressing the 20th East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Monday. Describing terrorism as a continuous and corrosive threat, he urged the global community to demonstrate zero tolerance and eliminate any form of ambivalence in combating it.





He underlined that India’s right of defence against terrorism would never be compromised, signalling New Delhi’s firm position on global security issues.





The East Asia Summit brought together leaders and representatives from across the Indo-Pacific region to discuss stability, security, and development.





In his national statement, Jaishankar noted that ongoing global conflicts, such as those in Gaza and Ukraine, were having far-reaching consequences. He observed that these crises were not only causing deep human suffering but also disrupting food security, energy supplies, and international trade. India, he said, supports the peace plan for Gaza and calls for an early resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.





Highlighting India’s enduring engagement with ASEAN, Jaishankar emphasised that the East Asia Summit continues to play a vital role in promoting peace and stability in the region. He noted India’s active contribution through initiatives such as the EAS knowledge exchange workshop on energy efficiency policies and the conclave of higher educational institutions, both recently hosted by New Delhi.





He reiterated India’s strong commitment to advancing maritime cooperation in alignment with the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.





Jaishankar announced that 2026 would be observed as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation, marking a milestone in strengthening regional engagement. He also highlighted the growing participation of nations in the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, reflecting a shared interest in safeguarding maritime security and sustainability.





To build on these efforts, he proposed hosting the next East Asia Summit Maritime Heritage Festival at the ancient port city of Lothal in Gujarat, along with the 7th EAS Conference on Maritime Security Cooperation.





The Kuala Lumpur summit also marked the 20th anniversary of the East Asia Summit, offering a platform for reflection on its achievements and priorities for the future. Leaders from 19 countries, including ASEAN member states, India, the United States, China, Japan, and Australia, participated in the deliberations. The discussions focused on ensuring strategic balance, political cooperation, and economic prosperity across East Asia.





Significantly, the Presidents of Brazil and South Africa attended as Guests of the ASEAN Chair, highlighting growing ties between ASEAN and global groupings such as the G20 and BRICS. Their participation underscored efforts to foster inclusive partnerships that address global challenges through collective frameworks.





Later in the evening, Minister Jaishankar was scheduled to attend a gala dinner hosted by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and First Lady Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, joining other world leaders to commemorate the milestone summit.





Alongside the East Asia Summit, Malaysia is simultaneously hosting key regional events including the 47th ASEAN Summit, the 3rd AZEC Leaders’ Meeting, and the 5th RCEP Summit, reinforcing its central role in regional diplomacy and economic cooperation.





Based On ANI Report







