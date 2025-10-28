

INS Ikshak, the third vessel of the Survey Vessel (Large) class, will be commissioned into the Indian Navy on 6 November at Naval Base Kochi. The ceremony will be presided over by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral D K Tripathi, marking another milestone in India’s ongoing naval modernisation and indigenisation efforts.

Designed by the Warship Design Bureau (WDB) of the Indian Navy, INS Ikshak represents the 102nd warship design developed by the bureau. The ship embodies India’s thrust towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing, incorporating over 80 percent indigenous content. It was constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) in collaboration with L&T Shipbuilding, reflecting the synergy between public and private sectors in the defence production ecosystem.

As a specialised survey vessel, INS Ikshak is built to undertake extensive hydrographic and oceanographic missions in coastal and deep-sea areas. It will play a vital role in charting maritime routes, collecting oceanographic data, and supporting naval operations through precise seabed mapping. The ship is equipped with cutting-edge surveying systems, advanced communication suites, and automated data processing facilities to ensure accurate and rapid hydrographic output.

A notable feature of INS Ikshak is its accommodation design, which for the first time in an SVL-class ship includes dedicated living quarters for women officers and sailors. This aligns with the Navy’s progressive policy of gender inclusion and enhanced operational deployment of women across vessels of varied tonnage.





The Indian Navy marked another proud stride towards maritime self-reliance with the formal presentation of the crest of INS Ikshak, the third ship of the four-vessel Survey Vessel (Large) class under construction at Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata.





INS Ikshak derives her name from the Sanskrit word for ‘Guide’, symbolising her role in navigating and mapping India’s vast maritime frontiers. Her motto ‘Nirbhaya Veer Pathpradarshak’, meaning ‘Fearless, Brave, Pathfinder’, captures the courage, precision, and vision integral to naval hydrographic operations.





Equipped with state-of-the-art survey equipment, seafloor mapping systems, and advanced propulsion, the vessel is engineered to undertake comprehensive oceanographic and hydrographic surveys, ensuring accuracy in maritime navigation and safeguarding sea lines of communication. These capabilities will bolster India’s maritime domain awareness and operational readiness.





Built under the Survey Vessel (Large) project, the class represents a major leap in indigenous ship design and production, featuring significant Indian content in hull, machinery, and onboard systems. The project underscores GRSE’s expanding proficiency in constructing high-technology naval vessels and contributes directly to the modernisation of the Navy’s hydrographic fleet.





INS Ikshak will soon join the Southern Naval Command, the Indian Navy’s training and hydrography hub, where she will augment the force’s oceanographic survey and training capacities.





Her addition, alongside the other vessels of the class—INS Sandhayak and INS Nirdeshak—will ensure that India maintains precision, safety, and sovereignty across its maritime domain.





Charting the unknown and ensuring safe seas, INS Ikshak stands as a steadfast symbol of India’s ingenuity, maritime ambition, and self-reliant defence capability.





Technical Overview: Survey Vessel (Large) Class





The Survey Vessel (Large) class, built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), represents the Indian Navy’s most advanced indigenous hydrographic platforms. The project consists of four vessels—INS Sandhayak, INS Nirdeshak, INS Ikshak, and INS Sanshodhak—designed to replace and modernise the Navy’s existing survey fleet.





Each vessel measures approximately 110 metres in length and displaces around 3,400 tonnes. They are powered by twin diesel-electric propulsion systems that enable sustained speeds of up to 16 knots, providing excellent endurance for long hydrographic missions across the Indian Ocean Region.





The class is equipped with a comprehensive suite of hydrographic and oceanographic systems, including multi-beam echo sounders, side-scan sonars, DGPS positioning, AUVs, and ROVs.





These enable precise seabed surveys, charting of navigational hazards, and mapping of Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) areas. Integrated data-processing and automatic chart-generation systems enhance efficiency and accuracy in producing digital nautical charts for national and international maritime use.





Each ship houses a helipad capable of supporting advanced naval helicopters for aerial survey and logistics operations. They also feature onboard laboratories, dynamic positioning systems, and accommodation for over 200 personnel, including hydrographers and trainees.





Designed with modular construction and indigenous hull components, the SVL class showcases India’s growing competence in large-ship design and production. Over 80 percent of components, from steel to onboard equipment, are sourced domestically, reinforcing GRSE’s contribution to the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.





Once fully commissioned, the four vessels will collectively enhance the Navy’s ability to conduct hydrographic surveys, support coastal and deep-sea research, assist in search-and-rescue operations, and uphold navigational safety for military and commercial shipping.





