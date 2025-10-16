



The European Union (EU) and India conducted a first-of-its-kind counterterrorism training program from October 13 to 15, 2025, at Manesar, Gurugram.





This initiative marked a significant step in strengthening cooperative defences against evolving threats posed by Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), also known as drones. The exercise aimed at improving both nations’ readiness to protect critical infrastructure and soft targets from potential misuse of drone technology by hostile actors.





The rapid proliferation of drones has transformed them into accessible and adaptable tools for surveillance, logistics, and, increasingly, terrorism. Their growing misuse by both state and non-state actors poses a considerable security concern. Violent extremists have leveraged drones for reconnaissance and direct attacks, underlining the need for effective counter-UAS (C-UAS) systems, detection networks, and integrated defence responses.





The training brought together senior officers, instructors, and technical experts from India’s National Security Guard (NSG) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the EU’s High Risk Security Network (HRSN), which comprises 28 specialised units from 21 EU Member States. It followed a peer-to-peer format, combining tactical exercises with technological training modules. Sessions focused on advanced UAS operations, detection systems, and layered counter-drone measures.





The three-day program emphasised interoperability between EU and Indian response teams. Practical simulations included the use of advanced C-UAS technologies such as artificial intelligence-based threat recognition, sensor fusion, and directed energy countermeasures.





Special operations units trained in urban counterterrorism environments to detect, track, and neutralise hostile drones. Culminating simulations tested joint rapid-response capabilities in real-world scenarios, particularly those replicating threats during mass gatherings or attacks against critical assets.





Participants discussed emerging challenges linked to the future evolution of drone threats, including autonomous swarms and AI-controlled systems. The training evaluated the application of kinetic defenses, electromagnetic disruption tools, and precision engagement protocols to mitigate airborne threats effectively. The incorporation of machine learning into detection networks was highlighted as key to coping with rapid threat escalation.





The collaborative exercise produced tangible outcomes, including the drafting of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for integrated drone and counter-drone operations. An Engagement Decision Matrix was developed to guide defensive responses across varying operational contexts—urban, rural, and event-based. These frameworks are expected to strengthen India–EU coordination in both preventive and reactive counterterrorism measures.





The event was co-organised by the EU Delegation to India in partnership with the NSG, under the EU-funded project ESWAIH (Enhancing Security Cooperation in South Asia and the Indo-Pacific). It follows on from the India–EU Track 1.5 Roundtable held in February 2024, which addressed terrorist exploitation of drones. The initiative also aligns with the EU’s Indo-Pacific Strategy and complements the EU–India Counterterrorism Dialogue, underscoring their shared priority of operationalising strategic security partnerships.





EU Ambassador to India, Herve Delphin, noted that both India and the EU have faced evolving hybrid threats involving drones, emphasising that coordinated and swift responses are essential to staying ahead. He highlighted the exercise as a demonstration of turning commitment into concrete action, reflecting growing defence synergy between the two partners.





This joint initiative signifies a shift in the India–EU security relationship toward practical cooperation and technology-based counterterrorism. The exercise not only boosts technical interoperability but also supports the global framework against drone-enabled terrorism.





As drones become increasingly central to security and hybrid warfare environments, such collaborative ventures are expected to expand, integrating joint research, capability development, and real-time intelligence sharing across Indo-Pacific and European domains.





Based On ANI Report







