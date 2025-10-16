



The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar has entered a five-year partnership with the Simulator Development Division (SDD) of the Indian Army to jointly pursue advanced research and innovation in emerging defence technologies.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed virtually by Brigadier GS Bedi, Commandant of SDD, Secunderabad, and Professor Dinakar Pasla, Dean of Sponsored Research & Industrial Consultancy at IIT-Bhubaneswar.

The collaboration seeks to blend academic research with practical military applications focusing on artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, augmented reality (AR), and defence simulations. Through this initiative, both institutions aim to accelerate technology-driven advancements that enhance operational readiness, situational awareness, and simulation-based defence training.





IIT-Bhubaneswar will extend academic and technical expertise through its Virtual and Augmented Reality Centre of Excellence (VARCOE). This centre will support research in virtual environments, advanced visualisation, and interactive simulation models customised for defence requirements. In parallel, the SDD will offer field-level insights, operational feedback, and opportunities for live project integration within army simulation programs.





The MoU also covers a broad framework for human resource development. It includes joint training and certificate courses, internships for IIT students at defence simulation centres, and collaborative innovation programs such as hackathons and ideation challenges. These initiatives aim to create a continuous channel for knowledge exchange and practical exposure to military technology applications.





According to Professor Dinakar Pasla, this partnership reinforces the institute’s mission to contribute to national defence and promote technological self-reliance under the government’s innovation framework.





Brigadier Bedi emphasised that the tie-up would deepen the synergy between academia and the armed forces by promoting indigenous defence solutions tailored to the Army’s evolving operational needs.





The agreement marks another step toward integrating premier academic institutions into India’s defence innovation ecosystem. Over the next five years, the joint effort is expected to produce AI-driven defence prototypes, immersive simulation platforms, and advanced robotic systems designed to strengthen India’s strategic and tactical capabilities.





