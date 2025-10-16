



The United Nations Troop Contributing Countries’ (UNTCC) Chiefs Conclave, hosted by the Indian Army in New Delhi from October 14 to 16, 2025, has showcased India’s integrated approach to peacekeeping — combining technological prowess, cultural richness, and a humanitarian ethos.





On Wednesday, the participating Chiefs witnessed an Integrated New Age Technology Demonstration in Agra. The Indian Army exhibited a range of new-generation systems designed to enhance peacekeeping efficiency through advanced, cost-effective, and self-reliant solutions. The demonstration emphasised India’s Atmanirbharta (Self-Reliance) initiative, highlighting the nation's innovation-driven response to contemporary operational challenges.





The Conclave’s second day also featured a deeper cultural immersion for the delegates. They visited the Taj Mahal, symbolising universal harmony, followed by an excursion to the Kalakriti Heritage Centre where a live cultural performance showcased India’s artistic heritage. The event allowed participating Chiefs to interact with local artisans, reflecting India’s commitment to preserving traditional crafts alongside its technological modernisation.





Later in the evening, delegates were scheduled to attend a Light and Sound Show at the Red Fort, narrating India’s civilizational progress and milestones of national pride. The visit by Delhi Metro, India’s urban transportation landmark, further underlined the country’s capability in sustainable infrastructure and smart mobility solutions. The combined experience reflected India’s holistic development vision that spans from modern military capability to inclusive urban transformation.





Addressing the Conclave earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh articulated the philosophical foundations of India’s peacekeeping principles. He highlighted that peace, rooted in the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, is not merely the absence of war but an active pursuit of justice and moral strength. Singh stressed that peacekeeping represents a shared global responsibility transcending conflicts and divisions.





The Defence Minister noted that nearly 290,000 Indian personnel have served across more than 50 UN peacekeeping missions worldwide — from Congo and Korea to South Sudan and Lebanon. Indian peacekeepers have earned global admiration for their professionalism, compassion, and courage. He paid tribute to the 180 Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives while serving under the UN flag, emphasising that their valour remains embedded in humanity’s collective conscience.





The ongoing UNTCC Chiefs Conclave symbolises India’s multi-dimensional contribution to global peacekeeping. By blending operational technology demonstrations with cultural diplomacy, the event reflects India’s approach that integrates innovation, heritage, and empathy. The sessions reinforce India’s reputation as a nation that upholds both advanced military readiness and universal human values.





The Conclave will conclude with final deliberations, interactions with the defence industry, and a comprehensive review of outcomes. These sessions aim to pave the way for stronger, inclusive, and sustainable UN peacekeeping frameworks. India’s hosting of the Conclave for the first time reaffirms its role as a responsible global leader promoting peace, technological advancement, and cultural understanding across nations.





