



The recent decision by the Pakistani government to honour two controversial media figures, Qamar Cheema and Wajahat Kazmi, has drawn sharp criticism from media accountability groups and international observers.





Both individuals played prominent roles in the dissemination of disinformation during Operation Sindoor, the Indo‑Pak military stand-off earlier this year.





Their recognition, therefore, has been perceived as a troubling endorsement of state‑sponsored misinformation and propaganda.





Cheema was awarded the Tamgha‑e‑Imtiaz by the President of Pakistan, while Kazmi received a commemorative award from the Sindh Chief Minister. Official statements described their “exceptional media contribution” during what Islamabad referred to as “Operation Bunyad al Marsoos,”





Pakistan’s internal narrative for the conflict. However, independent forensic assessments by the Digital Forensic Research and Analysis Centre (DFRAC) and the Disinformation Commission reveal extensive evidence of coordinated deception intended to mislead both domestic and international audiences.





During the height of the confrontation, Cheema actively propagated fabricated claims suggesting major Indian losses. These included allegations of Indian fighter aircraft being shot down and missile systems destroyed—claims that were quickly proven false.





In one widely circulated case, Cheema shared video game footage as supposed combat visuals, attempting to portray supposed Pakistani military successes.





His online commentary was marked by overt hostility and nationalistic rhetoric, typified by his public assertion that “India Trying to Win in Information Warfare from Pakistan No! You Can’t.” The irony of his statement was underscored by his simultaneous use of AI‑generated imagery and deep-fakes to bolster his false narratives.





Further scrutiny of Cheema’s background raises additional ethical concerns. His Sanober Institute in Islamabad has previously hosted controversial figures, including Qari Mohammad Yaqoob Sheikh, a US‑designated leader of the banned Lashkar‑e‑Taiba organisation. Such associations cast serious doubt on the moral integrity and independence of both his commentary and institutional affiliations.





Wajahat Kazmi’s conduct during the conflict followed a similarly problematic pattern. Leveraging his connections with international media outlets, Kazmi amplified false narratives that sought to undermine India’s credibility.





Beyond wartime disinformation, his social media activity has been repeatedly criticised for inciting communal divisions, with past inflammatory remarks aimed at exploiting religious sensitivities—most notably after Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh’s much‑publicised dropped catch.





DFRAC reported that Kazmi also used coordinated manipulation tactics to inflate his online reach and influence public discourse artificially.





Kazmi’s public record is further tarnished by resurfaced allegations of sexual harassment published by Tribune.pk in 2016—incidents after which he deleted several of his social media accounts. Despite this, Pakistani authorities chose to honour him, heightening the controversy surrounding the state’s criteria for public recognition.





By awarding individuals implicated in the spread of falsehoods and unethical behaviour, Pakistan appears to have blurred the line between journalism and state propaganda.





The decision signals a worrying normalisation of narrative manipulation as an instrument of policy and prestige. Critics argue that this act reflects not merely a failure of media ethics but an alarming convergence between government endorsement and disinformation warfare.





Based On IANS Report







