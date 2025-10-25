



India’s BrahMos Aerospace has signed two major export contracts worth approximately 4,000 crore rupees, equivalent to 482 million dollars, marking one of the nation’s largest international missile deals to date.





The agreements were confirmed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the BrahMos facility in Lucknow, where he termed the missile a symbol of India’s growing technological strength and strategic reach.





Both contracts were finalised after prolonged technical and diplomatic negotiations, though the recipient nations remain undisclosed due to confidentiality agreements and ongoing coordination at ministerial levels.​





These fresh deals signify a growing global confidence in India’s indigenous defence industry and further solidify the country’s emergence as a credible arms exporter. Defence officials indicate that the orders involve coastal and land-based variants of the BrahMos missile, optimised for rapid deployment and precision strikes.





Deliveries are anticipated to begin within two years, with technology cooperation clauses included in at least one of the agreements. Reports suggest that the agreements align with India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, while strengthening the operational footprint of the new Lucknow facility, which is designed to produce nearly a hundred missiles annually.​





The 482 million dollar milestone comes on the heels of BrahMos Aerospace’s earlier success with the Philippines, which signed a 375 million dollar contract in 2022 for coastal defence batteries. Since then, interest in the weapon system has grown rapidly, particularly following India’s precision strike demonstration during Operation Sindoor in September 2025, where BrahMos missiles were deployed in combat for the first time.





The performance reportedly impressed several regional defence establishments, leading to a surge of inquiries from Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America.​





Among the potential buyers now being speculated, Indonesia is considered a strong candidate following reports from local media of a 450 million dollar agreement involving both coastal and ship-launched variants. The deal is believed to include collaboration with PT Pindad’s subsidiary BTI Defence, with an emphasis on technology transfer and eventual indigenous assembly.





Vietnam too remains a prime prospect, having maintained steady negotiations for a shore-based version suited to its coastal defence architecture. Meanwhile, discussions in the Middle East indicate new opportunities with partners such as the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia seeking access to reliable, high-speed missile systems beyond traditional Western sources.​





The BrahMos missile, jointly developed by India’s DRDO and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyenia, is renowned as the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missile with a speed of Mach 2.8 and a range exceeding 450 kilometres.





This versatility across naval, air, and ground platforms continues to be a decisive factor in its export appeal. The success of these exports contributes significantly to India’s objective of reaching 50,000 crore rupees in defence exports by 2028 and positions BrahMos Aerospace as a pivotal actor in the global missile market alongside Western competitors.​





Agencies







