



The Indian Air Force’s next-generation airborne early warning and control system (AWACS) programme has entered a key implementation phase, with Airbus Defence and Space’s facility in Spain officially selected for modification work on six Airbus A321 aircraft.





This decision aligns with India’s plan to expand its airborne surveillance fleet beyond the existing Phalcon and Netra systems, integrating advanced indigenous mission suites onto a proven Western airframe.





Each A321 will undergo deep structural and systems conversion to accommodate the DRDO-developed radar and mission management system. The process includes fuselage strengthening, dorsal radome installation, and advanced power and cooling arrangements to support long-duration, high-altitude operations.





The integration will be carried out in collaboration with DRDO and Indian industry partners, ensuring compatibility with IAF data links and electronic warfare architecture.





According to current timelines, the first two modified A321 platforms are earmarked for delivery between late 2026 and mid-2027. These aircraft will subsequently be transferred to DRDO’s Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) for mission system integration, ground qualification, and avionics calibration. Concurrently, the remaining four aircraft will undergo phased modification through 2028.





Flight testing of the integrated A321 AWACS is set to commence between 2028 and 2029, focusing on endurance validation, mission radar performance, and sensor fusion across the IAF’s digital command network. The process will also include interoperability trials with existing Phalcon platforms and the upcoming indigenous AEW&C MK-2 system.





Initial operational induction of the first A321 AWACS is projected for 2030, significantly enhancing India’s airborne situational awareness and long-range surveillance capabilities. The programme’s remaining deliveries are scheduled to follow in a staggered pattern, culminating in final system handover by 2033–2034.





Once commissioned, the A321 AWACS fleet will provide persistent 360-degree radar coverage, network-centric command support, and early detection of aerial and surface threats across multiple theatres. This marks a major step towards achieving full-spectrum aerial surveillance autonomy under India’s long-term defence modernisation roadmap.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







