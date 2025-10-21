



Fierce armed clashes have broken out in the Zehri area of Khuzdar district, Balochistan, after the Pakistani army attempted to advance into zones held by the Baloch Raaji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS), a coalition of Baloch insurgent groups.





The confrontation has resulted in significant casualties, with BRAS claiming that dozens of Pakistani soldiers were killed during the exchange of fire. The group reported losing six of its own fighters in what it described as an intense face-off with state forces.





According to a statement released by BRAS spokesperson Baloch Khan, the recent battle forms part of the continuing resistance against Pakistani military dominance in Balochistan. Khan asserted that despite heavy-handed operations by Islamabad, the movement has neither weakened nor fractured; instead, it has become more organised, structured, and ideologically coherent.





He described the bloodshed in Zehri as a meaningful chapter in the Baloch national struggle, symbolising a renewed sense of unity and determination among fighters seeking independence.





The BRAS spokesperson emphasised that the coalition’s strength lies in its organisational solidarity. He noted that alliances such as the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), Baloch Republican Guard (BRG), and Sindhu Desh Revolutionary Army (SDRA) function not only as a military front but also as a combined political and strategic partnership. This cooperation, he said, makes BRAS Ittehad a lasting embodiment of national unity that will endure despite counter-efforts from Pakistani security agencies.





Baloch Khan reaffirmed the group’s commitment to maintaining operational and political cooperation under a single banner of national liberation, asserting that attempts to divide the resistance have repeatedly failed. He accused the state of pursuing policies of repression and manipulation, claiming that the military’s continuous operations are aimed at silencing nationalist voices rather than achieving stability in the region.





The conflict in Balochistan has persisted for decades, stemming from grievances related to resource exploitation, political marginalisation, and cultural suppression. Zehri’s confrontation is the latest manifestation of these tensions, reflecting growing resentment against Islamabad’s economic and administrative control over the province.





Despite sustained military actions, Pakistan has struggled to quell the insurgency, which operates through decentralised command networks and maintains strong local support in several districts.





Human rights groups and international observers have repeatedly highlighted abuses in the region. Reports have documented enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions, and extrajudicial killings allegedly carried out by Pakistani security agencies.





Civil society organisations claim that students, political activists, and community leaders are routinely abducted in coordinated crackdowns meant to deter dissent. Pakistani authorities continue to deny these allegations, insisting that their operations target only militant elements threatening state security.





The latest Zehri battle underscores the enduring volatility of Balochistan and the inability of military measures alone to resolve the longstanding political and social discontent. With insurgent alliances such as BRAS reaffirming their unity and purpose, the province remains a flashpoint of unrest, where each new confrontation deepens the cycle of resistance and retaliation.





Based On ANI Report







