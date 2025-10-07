



The German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, has highly praised the success of a major collaborative agricultural project between Germany and the Indian government, aimed at enhancing farming efficiency and sustainability in Andhra Pradesh.





During his recent visit to the state, Ackermann underscored Germany’s active involvement in promoting natural farming techniques that reduce reliance on synthetic fertilisers and improve farmer incomes.





Ackermann’s visit included a meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, where they discussed the many dynamic and ambitious plans of the state in fields such as technology, sustainability, infrastructure, and agriculture.





The ambassador expressed admiration for Andhra Pradesh’s progress and energy, calling the state a "powerhouse of India" rich with innovation and potential. His engagement with local government officials and the Investment Agency director highlighted strong bilateral cooperation and plans for further collaboration.





One key initiative under this partnership is the Andhra Pradesh Community-Managed Natural Farming (APCNF) program, a government-backed movement transitioning millions of farmers towards regenerative natural farming methods.





These approaches emphasise soil health restoration, biodiversity, and climate resilience without synthetic chemicals. Germany, through development bank KfW, has provided substantial financial support amounting to nearly EUR 90 million loan and EUR 1 million grant to scale this project, with the goal of converting all six million farms in Andhra Pradesh to sustainable natural farming within a decade.





The APCNF project also incorporates scientific research and education components through the Indo-German Global Academy for Agroecology Research and Learning (IGGAARL), based in the YSR Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh. This academy trains “farmer scientists” who apply and further adapt agroecological techniques on their own lands, enhancing community knowledge and practice adoption.





This scientific backing aims to provide international-standard evidence of agroecology benefits such as food security, income stability, and environmental sustainability.





Ambassador Ackermann also highlighted the importance of Andhra Pradesh’s youth and workforce capabilities, expressing openness to expanding German collaboration into skilling and industry domains beyond agriculture, including healthcare and technology sectors. He indicated plans to revisit regions such as Visakhapatnam and Kadapa to deepen Germany’s understanding of local conditions and further the partnership.





The Indo-German agricultural cooperation in Andhra Pradesh stands out as a successful model of sustainable development that combines government support, scientific innovation, financial investment, and grassroots farmer involvement. It significantly contributes to improving farm productivity, rural livelihoods, and ecological resilience against climate change while promoting natural farming methods—signaling a strong future for bilateral cooperation in this strategically important Indian state.





Based On ANI Report











