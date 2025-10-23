



Google Quantum AI has made a historic leap by demonstrating the world's first verifiable quantum advantage using its Willow quantum chip. The chip ran a novel algorithm called Quantum Echoes at a speed 13,000 times faster than the best classical algorithm on one of the world's fastest supercomputers.





This breakthrough was published in the journal Nature on October 22, 2025, and represents a critical step toward practical, real-world applications of quantum computing.





The Quantum Echoes algorithm is an out-of-time-ordered correlator (OTOC) used to explore quantum effects and interactions. It can explain atomic interactions within molecules using nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR), offering unprecedented precision in understanding molecular structures.





In experiments, this algorithm functioned as a “molecular ruler” capable of measuring longer distances than existing methods, with applications in molecular chemistry, drug discovery, and materials science.





Uniquely, this achievement is "verifiable," meaning other quantum computers of similar calibre can replicate the results, or the outcomes can be validated experimentally. This repeatability marks a milestone that distinguishes it from earlier claims of quantum supremacy, as it paves the way for quantum computers to become reliable scientific tools.





The Willow chip itself features 105 superconducting qubits with exceptionally high gate fidelities (around 99.9%) and operates with immense speed, executing millions of quantum measurements in seconds. This capability enabled the execution of the highly complex Quantum Echoes algorithm, which involves reversing quantum data flow to listen for an "echo" signal that reveals hidden quantum information.





This breakthrough is a significant advance toward unlocking the full potential of quantum computers beyond laboratory curiosities, aiming at impactful uses in fields such as drug design, materials science, and understanding quantum systems from molecules to magnets to even black holes. Google's progress since 2019, including error suppression enhancements in 2024, has culminated in this landmark achievement that may herald the era of practical quantum computing.





Overall, Google's Willow chip and the Quantum Echoes algorithm represent a milestone in quantum computing's evolution, delivering verifiable, beyond-classical computation that brings the technology closer to becoming a vital tool for scientific discovery and real-world applications.​





Based On ANI Report







