



Indonesia’s landmark decision to procure 42 Chinese-made J-10C fighter jets signifies far more than a conventional arms purchase. It embodies Jakarta’s strategic shift towards multipolar defence cooperation and acknowledges China’s ascent as a credible defence technology producer, reported SCMP a Chinese media outlet.





Under President Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia’s modernisation strategy reflects calculated pragmatism—balancing ambition, affordability, and autonomy in a rapidly evolving global order.





Valued at approximately US$9 billion, the deal complements Indonesia’s existing contracts with France for the Rafale and with Turkey for the KAAN stealth fighter. This tri-source acquisition highlights a deliberate policy of diversification aimed at technological sovereignty and independence from traditional Western dominance in the defence market. Prabowo’s approach reaffirms his intent to build an adaptable and self-reliant national defence structure.





For decades, Indonesia’s air force composition—comprising American F-16s, British Hawks, and Russian Sukhois—signified eclectic sourcing but remained tied to older dependency models.





The integration of the J-10C, equipped with a modern active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, digital fly-by-wire controls, and the long-range PL-15 missile, marks a leap forward. Jakarta’s selection underscores its recognition of China’s rapid technological gains and its readiness to treat Beijing’s defence offerings as credible and competitive rather than merely affordable.





China’s defence industry, once dismissed as derivative, has now emerged as a genuine innovator. The battlefield reputation of the J-10C gained prominence following its deployment by Pakistan, where its performance in deterrence operations against India spotlighted the platform’s advanced combat capacity.





This demonstration has resonated across Southeast Asia, reinforcing perceptions of Chinese systems as reliable instruments of modern warfare.





Jakarta’s decision, however, is not an ideological realignment towards Beijing. Instead, it demonstrates Indonesia’s strategic emphasis on flexibility. Prabowo’s diplomatic balancing act—the visible presence alongside Presidents Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong-un at the Beijing military parade, followed by close engagement with President Donald Trump during the Gaza peace plan launch—illustrates resilience in maintaining Indonesia’s long-standing doctrine of bebas aktif, or free and active non-alignment, reinterpreted for the twenty-first century.





The choice to diversify suppliers also offers practical rewards. China presents several advantages over Western partners, including shorter delivery cycles, less politicised procurement, and financing terms that better match Indonesia’s fiscal constraints. For Beijing, this sale is a diplomatic victory, positioning China as Southeast Asia’s emerging arsenal provider and serving as evidence of its defence industrial maturity.





Conversely, the deal underlines diminishing American influence in the region. Despite continued cooperation between Jakarta and Washington, U.S. arms sales remain burdened by conditional approvals and political oversight. In contrast, China’s streamlined model—delivering capability without strings attached—holds growing appeal for nations seeking autonomy from the geopolitics of alliances.





Operational challenges accompany Indonesia’s multi-origin fighter fleet. Managing interoperability among Rafales, KAANs, and J-10Cs will demand significant investments in training, logistics, and maintenance infrastructure. If effectively harmonised, however, this eclectic mix could transform Indonesia into the first genuinely multi-aligned air power of the Global South—capable of bridging Western and non-Western defence ecosystems.





Strategically, the J-10C acquisition elevates Indonesia’s profile as Southeast Asia’s foremost air power. No other ASEAN member combines equal geographic expanse, demographic weight, and ambition.





Collectively, the Rafale, KAAN, and J-10C fleets position Jakarta at the centre of a new regional military order—one no longer monopolised by Western technology but increasingly defined by pragmatic partnerships and diversified innovation.





For Prabowo, the decision projects Indonesia’s modern identity—confident, independent, and technologically assertive. For China, it symbolises validation of its decades-long effort to match Western aerospace expertise. Together, these narratives capture a broader truth: the future architecture of Asian air power will be determined less by ideology and more by capability, cooperation, and adaptive pragmatism.





Based On SCMP Report











