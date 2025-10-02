Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri United Kashmir People's National Party





Tensions in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK) have reached a critical level as massive demonstrations continue across the region. The unrest, which began with peaceful calls for reforms, has intensified into violent confrontations between citizens and Pakistani security forces. The administration’s heavy-handed response, including firing on unarmed protesters, has further inflamed public anger.





At the centre of the protests is the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), which has demanded the implementation of a 38-point Self-Rule Charter. Among the key demands are the abolition of reserved seats in the PoK assembly allotted to Kashmiri refugees settled in Pakistan, reduction in electricity tariffs, subsidised wheat flour, and curbing of privileges for government officials. Protesters are also demanding free healthcare and education as urgent relief measures.





The Pakistani government’s failure to address these issues has triggered widespread discontent. In response to the growing public mobilisation, authorities have imposed an indefinite lockdown, suspended internet services, and deployed heavy security across the region. Despite such restrictions, demonstrations have spread far beyond Muzaffarabad into Mirpur, Kotli, Dudyal, and other districts, reflecting the scale and depth of dissatisfaction.





Violent clashes have already claimed several lives, with sources reporting over half a dozen casualties and many injured in just three days. The situation escalated further when security forces opened fire on protesters in Muzaffarabad, provoking outrage among residents.





In Dudyal, protest leaders declared that the body of a slain demonstrator would not be buried until the administration agrees to their demands, a move aimed at highlighting the seriousness of their struggle.





Local leaders have accused the government of turning against its people. Shaukat Nawaz Mir, a prominent figure from the Neelum Valley Public Action Committee, condemned the administration in a viral video, comparing it to a "demon devouring its own children." He criticized Islamabad for silencing dissent through media suppression, military deployment, and violence rather than addressing public grievances.





As the protests gained momentum, residents organised caravans that broke through security blockades and entered Muzaffarabad in defiance of restrictions. Markets, businesses, and transport services remain shut across PoK, paralysing daily life. The strong show of unity under the JKJAAC banner represents unprecedented social mobilisation in the region against Pakistani state control.





Beyond PoK, diaspora groups, rights activists, and political figures have condemned the excessive use of force and systematic oppression by Pakistani authorities. They argue that Islamabad’s continued refusal to engage with the legitimate demands of PoK’s citizens will only fuel further instability and resistance.





The situation remains volatile, with the possibility of greater bloodshed if the government continues to rely on force instead of negotiation. The unfolding crisis underscores the deep rift between the people of PoK and the Pakistani state, threatening to reshape regional politics and further delegitimise Islamabad’s hold over the territory.





Based On ANI Report







