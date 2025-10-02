



INS Trikand, a stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, made a port call at Taranto, Italy, marking another step in India’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its defence and maritime partnership with European nations. The visit, part of the ship’s deployment to the Mediterranean, focused on reinforcing bilateral relations between the Indian Navy and the Italian Navy.





During its stay in Italy, the ship’s crew engaged in professional exchanges and cross-deck visits with their Italian counterparts. These interactions emphasised the mutual sharing of best practices, operational knowledge, and procedures to enhance naval interoperability. Such engagements are vital for building mutual confidence and ensuring smoother coordination in potential future combined maritime operations.





Captain Sachin Kulkarni, the Commanding Officer of INS Trikand, paid a courtesy call on Rear Admiral Andrea Petroni, Commander of the Italian Navy’s Second Naval Division. Their meeting highlighted the importance both nations place on defence cooperation, maritime security, and broadening their areas of naval partnership, particularly in the context of regional and global maritime stability.





The port call to Italy followed INS Trikand’s earlier participation in Exercise Bright Star 2025 at Alexandria, Egypt, from September 1 to 10. This multilateral exercise, hosted by Egypt under the leadership of US Central Command, involved air, land, and sea forces from a number of countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Greece, Cyprus, Italy, and India. Bright Star 2025 specifically focused on irregular warfare scenarios and hybrid threats, strengthening multinational cooperation against both conventional and non-traditional maritime challenges.





India’s participation in the exercise was notable for including contingents from the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, alongside the Indian Navy.





This tri-service involvement underscored India’s holistic approach to multinational military cooperation and its growing profile as a stakeholder in Mediterranean security. The Indian Navy termed the deployment a “Bridge of Friendship” with Egypt, emphasising its role in extending ties through joint drills, people-to-people exchanges, and professional military cooperation.





Apart from operational activities, the port calls also featured cultural exchanges, sports fixtures, and engagement with senior military officials aimed at deepening personal and institutional connections. These people-to-people linkages served as equally important drivers of mutual trust and camaraderie.





According to India’s Ministry of Defence, the deployment of INS Trikand carried wider objectives. With more port calls planned in the Mediterranean, the deployment aims to consolidate naval cooperation with key regional partners.





By engaging in multilateral forums and bilateral activities, India seeks to enhance maritime security, fortify partnerships, and project its position as a reliable and collaborative security partner in the Mediterranean region.





Based On ANI Report







