



In a major strategic development, Armenia is reportedly finalising a historic procurement deal with India for the acquisition of HAL-built Sukhoi Su-30MKI multirole fighter jets.





The agreement, currently in advanced negotiation stages, is viewed as a strategic counter to Azerbaijan’s recent purchase of 40 Pakistani-origin JF-17C Block-III fighters.





The deal signifies a deepening of Indo-Armenian defence cooperation, coming on the heels of multiple arms contracts in recent years, including Pinaka rocket systems, Swathi counter-battery radars, and advanced anti-tank munitions. The induction of Su-30MKIs will markedly enhance Armenia’s deterrence and long-range air‑combat capabilities against the technologically upgraded JF-17 fleet.





For India, this development represents a major breakthrough in defence exports, highlighting Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s growing global footprint. The Su-30MKI platform, long serving as the backbone of the Indian Air Force, is noted for its twin AL-31FP thrust-vectoring engines, advanced radar suite, and the ability to integrate both Indian and Russian-origin munitions.





The deal, expected to be worth between 2.5 and 3 billion USD, will likely cover the delivery of 8 to 12 Su-30MKI aircraft in the first phase, along with associated training, ground support, and customised weapons integration. Deliveries are projected to begin by late 2027, with final handover by 2029, following HAL’s current production commitments for the Indian Air Force.





The Armenian Su-30MKI variant is expected to incorporate indigenous Indian upgrades such as the Uttam AESA radar, Astra MK-1 and MK-2 beyond-visual-range missiles, and DRDO’s electronic warfare suite. These enhancements will give the aircraft superior situational awareness and combat endurance over the JF-17C’s Chinese KLJ-7A radar and PL-15 missile systems.





For India, the agreement would mark one of its largest-ever defence export milestones, enhancing HAL’s credibility as a producer of advanced multi-role fighters. It also strengthens India’s strategic influence in the Caucasus region, positioning New Delhi as a reliable security partner amid shifting geopolitical dynamics involving Turkey, Pakistan, and Russia.





