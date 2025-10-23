



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has completed the delivery of 38 out of 40 TEJAS MK-1 aircraft ordered by the Indian Air Force (IAF), with final deliveries expected shortly. The MK-1 variant, which achieved initial operational clearance in 2015, has been largely phased into service, forming the backbone of two operational squadrons.





In contrast, the more advanced TEJAS MK-1A variant, featuring an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, improved electronic warfare suite, and enhanced weapon integration, has faced significant delays in induction.​





The GE F404-IN20 engines for the TEJAS MK-1A began arriving only in March 2025, following a two-year delay attributed to US supply chain issues and export controls. As of October 2025, General Electric has delivered four F404 engines to HAL, with two more expected by month-end, enabling the integration and delivery of the first MK-1A aircraft.





Engine supply remains the critical bottleneck, with GE committed to delivering 12 engines in 2025–26 and 20 annually thereafter.​





HAL has completed the assembly of at least ten TEJAS MK-1A airframes, which are awaiting engine fitment and final certification. The first MK-1A from the Nashik production line completed its maiden flight in October 2025, marking a significant milestone.





HAL aims to deliver the first two MK-1A fighters in October 2025, contingent on successful weapon trials, including the integration of the Astra beyond-visual-range missile with the Israeli EL/M-2052 radar. A failed Astra missile test in March 2025 due to software glitches had previously delayed the schedule.​





With the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approving the contract for 97 additional MK-1A aircraft in August 2025, HAL is scaling up production at its Nashik facility to meet a target of delivering 83 MK-1A jets by 2029.





The timely induction of these aircraft is critical for the IAF, as it phases out its ageing MiG-21 fleet and seeks to maintain a credible combat edge amid regional security challenges. HAL has asserted that production is now on “firm footing,” with indigenous content in the MK-1A exceeding 70%.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)











