



The Indian Army is undertaking a sweeping modernisation program to transform all 382 of its infantry battalions, integrating advanced weapons, drones, and specialised light commando units to adapt to technology-driven warfare. This initiative marks one of the most extensive overhauls of India’s ground combat forces in decades.





According to Lieutenant General Ajay Kumar, Director General of Infantry, the transformation is guided by the principles of lethality, mobility, battlefield transparency, and survivability.





The goal is to ensure the infantry — long considered the backbone of the 1.15 million-strong Army — remains decisive in future conflicts. “Victory on the battlefield will always be measured by the land captured, whether in Russia-Ukraine or Israel-Hamas conflicts,” Lt Gen Kumar emphasised.





The Army has signed multiple contracts for advanced firearms, loitering munitions, anti-tank missiles, and modern communication systems. Among the most significant projects is a ₹2,770 crore procurement of 4.2 lakh close-quarter battle carbines, split between Bharat Forge and PLR Systems — the latter a joint venture between Adani Defence and Israel Weapon Industries. Deliveries are expected to commence within a year and conclude in two.





To rectify the long-standing shortfall in man-portable anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), emergency acquisitions have included 12 Javelin launchers and 104 missiles from the United States. Meanwhile, the shift from the older “shoot-to-wound” to a “shoot-to-kill” doctrine has driven a transition from 5.56 mm to 7.62 mm calibre rifles and machine guns. Obsolete sniper systems are being replaced by .338 calibre rifles to improve effective range and precision.





In recognition of drone warfare’s increasing dominance, all infantry battalions have now raised specialised “Ashni” drone platoons, an integral element of what the Army calls its “eagle on the arm” concept.





Each platoon, comprising 20–25 soldiers, is trained to operate surveillance drones and short to medium-range loitering munitions for both reconnaissance and offensive roles. The infantry is currently evaluating nine drone variants for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), and suicide missions.





Complementing the drone revolution is the creation of agile ‘Bhairav’ light commando battalions, designed for rapid, high-intensity strikes. Five such battalions have already been operationalised under key corps along the China and Pakistan frontlines — including 3 Corps (Dimapur), 12 Corps (Jodhpur), 14 Corps (Leh), 15 Corps (Srinagar), and 16 Corps (Nagrota). Each battalion consists of around 250 soldiers trained in infiltration, sabotage, and counter-terror operations.





The Army plans to raise 25 ‘Bhairav’ battalions within six months, with four more already in formation. These lean, mobile forces are intended to bridge the operational gap between regular infantry formations and elite Para-Special Forces.





This restructuring aligns with the Army’s larger strategic reforms emphasising combined-arms synergy and technological integration. Alongside modern carbines and ATGMs, infantry units are also receiving new night sights, bulletproof jackets, ballistic helmets, software-defined radios, light specialist vehicles, and foliage-penetrating radars.





Together, the ‘Ashni’ drone platoons and ‘Bhairav’ commando units represent a significant step in redefining the Indian infantry’s combat profile. They embody the Army’s intent to equip its foot soldiers not just as fighters, but as networked weapon systems capable of operating autonomously in an evolving digital battlefield.





Based On PTI Report







