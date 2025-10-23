

The Government of India has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to acquire six Fast Patrol Boats (FPBs) under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category, marking another step forward in strengthening the nation’s tactical maritime and border water capabilities.

The procurement aims to enhance the armed forces’ ability to conduct small team insertions, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations in challenging environments.





The RFP, opened on 21 October 2025, sets 13 January 2026 as the closing date for submission of technical and commercial proposals.





In accordance with the Buy (Indian-IDDM) framework, the boats must be indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured in India.





The proposal mandates an indigenous content of at least 60 per cent on a cost basis, reinforcing the government’s commitment to promoting domestic defence manufacturing and technological self-reliance.





According to the document, the six FPBs will serve multiple operational roles. They will be used for small team insertion missions, patrolling of inland and coastal water bodies, surveillance in conflict-prone zones, and intervention operations involving high-speed craft.





The boats will operate in shallow and muddy waters, supporting direct action and rapid response deployments by the armed forces.





The Ministry of Defence has clarified that the RFP invites participation solely from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) or Authorised Vendors. However, in cases where identical equipment is offered by both categories, preference will be given to the OEM. The deadline for submitting pre-bid queries is 11 November 2025, while the final bid submission must reach by 1300 hours on 13 January 2026.





The RFP also notes that the issuance of this request does not constitute any financial commitment on the part of the government. The Ministry reserves the right to withdraw, amend, or terminate the procurement process at any stage without assigning reasons. Additionally, bidders may be disqualified on national security grounds if deemed necessary.





This latest acquisition plan comes amid a wider modernisation drive across India’s land and maritime border forces. With fast patrol boats already deployed in regions like Pangong Tso, Sir Creek, and the Sundarbans delta, the new procurement will significantly augment surveillance and rapid-response capabilities for both coastal and inland waterways.





Based On PTI Report







