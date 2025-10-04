Is the Su-75 Checkmate 'Back In The Reckoning; for India





According to a TASS report , Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has reiterated its readiness to work with Russia on producing new warplane models, citing decades of successful cooperation in building MiG-21s and Su-30MKIs.





The remark underlines both nations’ established record of technology transfer, licensed production, and co-development in combat aviation. HAL’s representative emphasised that India-Russia defence ties remain “very comfortable” and free of major frictions, suggesting a conducive environment for advancing towards next-generation platforms.





The Su-30MKI program serves as the most prominent example of Indo-Russian collaboration in aerospace. Under license, HAL has domestically produced over 200 Su-30MKIs, transforming the Nashik facility into a major fighter assembly line.





In parallel, HAL and Russian engineers have executed several upgrade cycles, integrating Indian and Western-origin avionics, weapons, and targeting pods. This history has fostered technical cross-pollination and operational experience, placing HAL in a favourable position to handle more advanced projects.





Presently, Nashik remains active with a contract for 15 additional Su-30MKIs, while extensive mid-life modernisation and repair programs continue. These upgrades include enhancements in sensors, electronic warfare systems, and weapon compatibility, ensuring the aircraft remains central to the Indian Air Force until at least the 2050s. The sustained engagement reflects a strategic intent to retain Russia as a reliable partner even as India diversifies suppliers through Rafale acquisitions and indigenous platforms like TEJAS and AMCA.





While HAL’s statement was general, the timing and wording raise the possibility that it alludes to more than legacy production. One potential avenue is cooperation on Russia’s Su-75 “Checkmate” stealth fighter, which Moscow has marketed for international partners.





Russia has historically suggested willingness to establish joint production abroad, and India—with its Make-in-India and Atmanirbhar Bharat paradigms—fits neatly within this framework. Such a project could parallel India’s broader efforts to reduce dependency while acquiring fifth-generation combat capabilities.





An Su-75 joint venture would intersect with India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program. While AMCA represents indigenous ambition, timelines toward serial production extend into the 2030s. Collaborative entry into the Su-75 program could provide India with interim stealth fighter access in the late 2020s, while also serving as a technology bridge for AMCA. This mirrors past dynamics seen in Su-30MKI induction ahead of indigenous TEJAS readiness. Careful balancing would be required to ensure Su-75 collaboration complements rather than undermines AMCA.





For India, deeper cooperation with Russia mitigates risks of overdependence on Western suppliers, particularly amid growing geopolitical constraints such as U.S. export controls.





Conversely, Russia, facing sanctions and funding strains, gains a reliable development partner and production base. HAL’s declaration may therefore be aimed at reaffirming mutual commitment, even as India expands ties with France and the U.S. This alignment also boosts India’s defence industrial policy goals by anchoring major aircraft projects domestically.





While concrete agreements remain to be seen, HAL’s expression of readiness could signal early-stage positioning for collaboration in next-generation fighters. Whether this evolves into an Su-75 co-production venture or a broader exploratory program, the Indian aerospace ecosystem is well placed to absorb advanced Russian technology. The coming years will clarify whether mutual strategic needs and financial viability can translate this potential into another landmark project in India-Russia defence ties.





Based On TASS Report







