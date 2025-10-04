



Air Chief Marshal A P Singh has underlined that the Rafale fighter remains the most logical choice for the Indian Air Force (IAF) under the Medium Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) program. Having already emerged as winner in exhaustive MMRCA trials a decade ago, the Rafale is seen as the most combat-proven and seamlessly absorbable platform for India’s operational needs.





The IAF had conducted one of the world’s most comprehensive flight trials during the MMRCA contest, where Rafale outperformed competitors on cost-effectiveness, combat capability, and logistical integration. This legacy evaluation plays a vital role, making the platform a trusted choice without requiring fresh extensive validation.





With two squadrons of Rafale already operational, the aircraft has been fully inducted into the IAF ecosystem, complete with infrastructure, training frameworks, weapons integration, and maintenance facilities. Expanding to 114 aircraft would eliminate duplication of logistics, ensuring faster induction and cost efficiency compared to starting afresh with a new fighter platform.





Under MRFA, the IAF has emphasised "Make in India" as a crucial determinant. Dassault Aviation’s willingness to expand local production, collaborate with Indian industry, and offer technology integration will be a key advantage. Competing players such as Lockheed Martin (F-21), Boeing (F/A-18 Super Hornet), and Eurofighter Typhoon are also pitching large-scale indigenous assembly and technology transfer packages to appeal to this strategic requirement.





While Rafale is positioned as the front-runner, the IAF leadership has signalled openness to alternatives if industrial and strategic benefits are higher. The F-21, repackaged for India from the F‑16 Block 70 platform, promises full Indian-specific assembly lines, while Boeing’s F/A-18 has demonstrated carrier-compatibility for Indian Navy requirements. The Eurofighter Typhoon offers access to a multinational technological consortium. These bids provide bargaining leverage in negotiations with Dassault.





The IAF currently operates around 30-31 fighter squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42. With older MiG-21 variants retiring and Jaguars nearing obsolete timelines, the force faces declining numbers. Acquiring 114 Rafales, in addition to the existing 36, could add six full squadrons, bringing firm stability until indigenous programs like TEJAS MK-2 and AMCA achieve maturity. This step would significantly improve deterrence and combat readiness amid two-front security concerns with China and Pakistan.





The MRFA decision will not only determine the backbone of IAF’s medium-weight fighter fleet but also shape India’s aerospace industrial ecosystem for the next three decades. If Rafale secures the contract, India could achieve smoother operational synergy while leveraging deeper industrial partnership with France. On the other hand, a different contender would bring broader geo-strategic and industrial diversification. The decision therefore carries weight not just for the IAF’s combat edge, but also for India’s defence manufacturing ambitions.





