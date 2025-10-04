



About 75% of the Indian Air Force’s Sukhoi Su-30MKI fleet — roughly 200 out of 272 aircraft — is expected to undergo the comprehensive ‘Super Sukhoi’ upgrade program, according to the IAF Chief.





This modernisation initiative represents one of the most significant mid-life upgrade programs for frontline fighters in IAF service since induction of the Su-30MKI in the early 2000s.





The October 3 press meet at Air Headquarters, New Delhi, came on the eve of Air Force Day, setting the stage for key clarifications on the Indian Air Force’s operational preparedness and modernization drive. IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh addressed pressing concerns ranging from squadron shortages, fighter acquisitions, and unmanned system integration.

However, the highlight was the long-anticipated confirmation of India’s massive Su-30MKI upgrade plan, popularly referred to as the Super Sukhoi standard.





The Super Sukhoi program will focus on a vast revamp of the aircraft’s avionics suite, cockpit systems, electronic warfare capabilities, and radar. The existing Indian-Russian hybrid avionics will be replaced or upgraded with next-generation indigenous and imported systems, bringing the Su-30MKI closer to the capability level of contemporary 4.5-generation fighters. Key changes include cockpit wide-area displays, advanced mission computers, and upgraded communication and navigation systems.





One of the cornerstone upgrades is the integration of a new UTTAM AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Array) radar. This will likely replace the current N011M Bars radar, enhancing detection range, target tracking capacity, and resistance to jamming. The AESA radar will be critical in enabling the Su-30MKI to counter stealthier threats, improve situational awareness, and synergise with Indian-developed missiles.





The upgrade is also expected to enhance cockpit ergonomics with wider multifunction displays and improved pilot situational awareness systems.





The program will introduce state-of-the-art electronic warfare suites with enhanced jamming, countermeasure pods, and better sensor fusion. Survivability will be strengthened through radar warning receivers, missile approach warning systems, and integration with advanced chaff and flare dispensing units. This is aimed at ensuring the Su-30MKI can operate in heavily contested airspaces against advanced surface-to-air missile (SAM) threats.





Perhaps the most decisive change will be the integration of advanced air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons. The Su-30MKI will act as the primary launch platform for India’s long-range BrahMos cruise missile variants, while also fielding newer indigenous weapons such as the Astra MK-II and MK-III Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missiles. Additional options under discussion include high-speed precision stand-off weapons and next-generation glide bombs.





With these upgrades, the Su-30MKI fleet will continue to remain the backbone of the IAF’s combat aviation capability well into the 2030s. The incorporation of cutting-edge avionics and weapons will transform the aircraft from a heavy multirole fighter into an effective networked combat platform capable of operating alongside Rafale fighters and future TEJAS MK-2 and AMCA aircraft.





The program also has a strong ‘Make in India’ dimension, involving Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and DRDO in major roles for system integration, radar development, and EW architecture. Much of the upgrade work is expected to be indigenised, reducing dependency on Russian suppliers at a time of shifting geopolitical realities.





Agencies







