GE-F404-IN20 engine undergoing integration process at HAL facility





HAL has received the fourth GE-F404-IN20 engine from US-based GE Aerospace under the 2021 procurement agreement. These engines are critical for powering the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-1A, which is slated for induction into the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the near term.





The latest delivery comes soon after the third engine was handed over in September, marking steady progress toward meeting HAL’s annual targets.





The contract signed in 2021 was valued at $716 million and covers the supply of 99 F404-IN20 engines. While initial deliveries were delayed due to global supply chain disruptions—particularly a failure from a South Korean component supplier—the flow of engines has now resumed. The revised delivery schedule extends to March 2025, after which supplies are expected to normalise.





By the end of the current financial year, HAL anticipates receiving 12 engines, ensuring continued production momentum for the TEJAS MK-1A fleet. These engines will be essential not only for flight testing but also for supporting the initial batch of aircraft planned for handover to the IAF.





The Indian Air Force has committed to an order of 83 TEJAS MK-1A fighters, with a proposal for an additional 97 jets now at an advanced stage of consideration. Current IAF expansion plans indicate a long-term requirement of up to 352 TEJAS aircraft, covering both MK-1A and the more advanced MK-2 variant. This ambitious plan is part of India’s broader strategy to consolidate its indigenous aerospace sector while reducing dependence on imported fighters.





HAL’s production roadmap is aligned with these objectives. The company has stated that aircraft rollout will accelerate significantly once stable supplies of F404-IN20 engines are ensured.





From 2026–27, production capacity is projected to reach 30 aircraft per year, supported by a mix of public sector facilities and private-sector aerospace partners. This will strengthen India’s self-reliance in military aviation while ensuring timely modernisation of the IAF’s fleet.





Engine availability remains the most critical factor in sustaining TEJAS production schedules. With GE Aerospace resolving earlier bottlenecks, HAL expects a smoother delivery cycle from the next financial year onward. This will enable the company to maintain aircraft assembly continuity, advance test schedules, and ready the MK-1A for induction without further slippages.





Based On ET News Report







