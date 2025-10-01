



Seven of India’s biggest defence manufacturers have formally submitted bids to take part in the country’s most ambitious aerospace program — the Advanced Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (AMCA), a fifth-generation stealth fighter jet project slated to become the backbone of the Indian Air Force (IAF) by the mid-2030s.





The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Adani Defence, TATA Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL), and Kalyani Strategic Systems are among the firms in contention, alongside two other private-sector bidders.





Evaluation Panel And Selection Process





The bids will be scrutinised by a high-powered committee chaired by Dr. A Sivathanu Pillai, a former DRDO missile scientist who played a key role in the BrahMos program. This panel has the critical responsibility of evaluating both technical and commercial proposals, ensuring that shortlisted firms not only possess advanced manufacturing capabilities but also the financial muscle and project management expertise required to handle a program of this scale.





Scale And Budget of The Project





The AMCA program is India’s largest-ever military research and development effort. An estimated ₹15,000 crore has been earmarked for the design, engineering, and construction of prototype aircraft. Following successful flight trials and validation, the government plans to place an initial order for 120 aircraft, with overall production expected to reach several hundred units as more advanced variants are rolled out over the next two decades. The program’s financial value runs into lakhs of crores of rupees, making it one of the most lucrative defence contracts in Indian history.





Timelines And Development Roadmap





According to the Expression of Interest (EoI) floated by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) earlier this year, the selected development partner is expected to mature and deliver a fully capable prototype within eight years. This puts the timeline for the first flight in the early 2030s, with serial production scheduled to begin by 2035. India has intentionally aligned the AMCA’s development schedule to coincide with the phasing out of older IAF aircraft such as the MiG-29 and Mirage-2000 fleets.





Key Technologies And Features





The AMCA is projected to incorporate a comprehensive suite of fifth-generation capabilities. These include stealth shaping and radar-absorbing materials to reduce its radar cross-section, sensor fusion through advanced avionics, artificial intelligence (AI) assistance for pilots, and electronic warfare systems. The aircraft will also deploy long-range precision weapons and feature manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T), allowing it to operate in tandem with autonomous drones on high-risk missions.





Prototypes And Testing





The initial development phase will cover the manufacturing of four to five prototype aircraft, serving as technology demonstrators to validate stealth performance, sensors, and advanced avionics. These prototypes will undergo rigorous testing before clearance is granted for serial production. Lessons from the TEJAS program and the Rafale’s integration into the IAF fleet are expected to help streamline this validation process.





Industrial Participation Model





The competitive model marks a significant departure from past aircraft projects, traditionally dominated by HAL. Now, private sector players with demonstrated expertise in aerospace manufacturing, avionics, composites, and weapons integration are actively being considered. Companies like Adani, TATA, and L&T bring in advanced fabrication, systems integration, and global defence joint venture experience, while HAL retains deep expertise in fighter manufacturing backed by its TEJAS and Su-30 assembly line experience. Kalyani Strategic Systems’ niche strengths lie in metallurgy, specialised defence components, and emerging systems.





Strategic And Industrial Significance





The AMCA program is not just an aerospace initiative but a national strategic project, aimed at giving India an indigenous stealth fighter capability rivalling platforms such as the American F-35 and Chinese J-31. For the defence industry, it represents the largest Make-in-India aerospace program in history. It offers an unprecedented opportunity to domestic firms to enter the high-end fighter ecosystem, build design-to-manufacture competence, create thousands of skilled jobs, and ensure India retains long-term sovereign control over critical technologies.





Industry Competition And Private Sector Push





The AMCA program breaks new ground in India’s defence acquisition model. Unlike the TEJAS, which was developed primarily within the public sector, AMCA has been opened up under a competitive framework to encourage greater participation from private industry. This will allow Indian industrial conglomerates such as TATA, Adani, and L&T to compete directly with established players like HAL, marking a turning point in the evolution of India’s defence manufacturing sector.





Strategic And Economic Significance





Once inducted, the AMCA will serve as the mainstay fighter of the IAF in the 2035–2055 time-frame, filling operational gaps as Su-30MKIs and Mirage-2000s retire. It represents a crucial step toward India’s goal of achieving strategic autonomy in high-tech aerospace platforms, reducing dependence on foreign fighter jet imports. Economically, the program is expected to generate a robust domestic supply chain, pushing technology transfer and creating opportunities for hundreds of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the country.





Future Growth Potential





Beyond the initial batch of 120 fighters, the IAF’s long-term requirement could exceed 400 aircraft as the AMCA evolves through successive MK-1 and MK-2 variants with more powerful indigenous engines, advanced avionics, and network-centric warfare capabilities. Export potential also exists, with friendly countries looking for alternatives to Western fighters. The success of this program is therefore expected to shape the trajectory of India’s aerospace industry for decades to come.





Based On ANI Report