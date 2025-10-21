



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has expressed full confidence in the structural integrity and baseline design of the TEJAS MK-1A fighter aircraft, asserting that the platform is “structurally ready” with future system enhancements expected to be software-driven and swiftly implementable.





HAL Chairman and Managing Director, Dr D K Sunil, announced that forthcoming upgrades to the aircraft’s radar, electronic warfare (EW) systems, or weapon packages would largely be “software-related,” making future enhancements quicker and more cost-efficient.





This declaration coincides with the successful maiden flight of the first TEJAS MK-1A produced at HAL’s Nashik facility on 17 October, a milestone underscoring the company’s manufacturing progress.





The aircraft is currently undergoing comprehensive flight validation, focusing on upgraded avionics, electronic warfare suites, and the advanced ELTA EL/M‑2052 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar.





The EL/M‑2052 radar, an Israeli design manufactured under licence by HAL in India, represents a major capability boost for the TEJAS platform, offering multi-target tracking capabilities extending to approximately 150 kilometres.





While the radar’s indigenous assembly supports India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat objective, its proprietary control remains a critical limitation, the radar’s core software and firmware remain firmly under the control of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), posing a strategic limitation on modification rights and system integrations.





This limitation has directly impacted the integration of DRDO’s Astra Mk1 beyond‑visual‑range air‑to‑air missile. Although technically cleared for use on earlier TEJAS variants, the missile has faced compatibility failures on the MK-1A due to software interfacing issues between its guidance systems and the Israeli radar suite. A test firing in March 2025 reportedly failed because of data link synchronisation and software guidance faults.





Sources indicate that resolving these issues depends on IAI’s authorisation and technical input, a process that has significantly slowed progress. The dependence on foreign clearance has raised concern within defence circles, prompting debate over why an indigenously developed missile and an Indian‑built radar remain constrained by external software protocols.





The origin of the constraint lies in the 2016 radar procurement agreement, which explicitly affords IAI authority over the radar’s critical operating code. With HAL still awaiting the final nod for these software modifications, the TEJAS MK-1A’s Full Operational Clearance (FOC) milestone, initially aimed for December 2025, is now expected to slip further.





Dr Sunil publicly confirmed that “only software approval for Astra integration” remains pending, while other systems have completed validation. Meanwhile, engine supply bottlenecks from GE Aerospace continue to hamper HAL’s production rate, adding further stress to delivery schedules.





The Indian Air Force, which anticipates inducting 83 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft by 2029 to replace ageing MiG‑21 squadrons, has expressed increasing impatience. Senior officers, including former Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, have cautioned against recurring foreign dependencies and advocated accelerating the more advanced TEJAS MK-2 program to ensure greater technological sovereignty.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







