In a major counter-insurgency operation, India carried out a precision drone strike deep inside Myanmar’s Sagaing Region, targeting terrorist camps operated jointly by the NSCN(K-YA), ULFA(I), and PLA insurgent factions. At least 8 terrorists killed including their top commander Maj Gen P Ang Mai.





The strike, conducted during the early hours of Tuesday, inflicted heavy damage and resulted in multiple casualties among senior militant cadres.





According to intelligence sources, one of the top NSCN(K-YA) commanders was killed in the attack, which specifically targeted command centres, supply depots, and weapon storage sites.





The targeted camps were reportedly being used as cross-border staging points for operations against Indian security forces in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.





The drones employed in the operation are believed to have utilised precision-guided munitions, enabling minimal collateral impact while ensuring total neutralisation of high-value targets. This marks a continued evolution in India’s drone warfare capability under its modernised counter-insurgency doctrine.





Officials in New Delhi described the strike as “a calibrated and proportionate response” to recent militant attempts to disrupt peace in the North-East. The successful operation underscores India’s intent to eliminate cross-border threats through intelligence-driven and technology-led deterrence measures.





Defence and security analysts have noted that the strike serves as a strong message to insurgent groups operating from foreign soil that India’s expanding surveillance and strike reach now enables swift surgical precision beyond its borders.





Timeline of India’s Cross-Border Counter-Insurgency Strikes





2015: “Operation Hot Pursuit”





Indian Para Special Forces conducted a cross-border raid into Myanmar following the ambush of Indian soldiers in Manipur’s Chandel district. The assault destroyed multiple NSCN(K) camps and marked India’s shift toward proactive counter-insurgency operations beyond its borders.





2016–2019: Intelligence-Led Containment





During this phase, India intensified surveillance along the Indo-Myanmar border, deploying UAVs and coordinating with Myanmar’s military (Tatmadaw) for limited joint counter-insurgency expeditions. These efforts restricted militant mobility and supply chains.





2020–2022: Expansion of Drone Reconnaissance





With the induction of advanced ISR drones, India mapped insurgent hideouts across the dense jungle terrain of Sagaing and Naga Hills. This provided real-time intelligence for future precision operations.





2023: Strikes Against PLA And ULFA(I)





Reports indicated that Indian drones targeted insurgent logistics camps along the Sagaing–Tamu axis following militant incursions in Arunachal Pradesh. These actions demonstrated India’s enhanced strike capability along the eastern frontier.





2025: Current Operation In Sagaing Region





The latest drone strike signifies the most extensive use of autonomous aerial platforms along this corridor. It effectively dismantled NSCN(K-YA) and allied militant infrastructure, neutralising senior leadership and severely degrading their operational strength.





